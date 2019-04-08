Log in
INGREDION : TO RELEASE 2019 FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON THURSDAY, MAY 2, 2019

04/08/2019

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 8, 2019 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will release its 2019 first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, before the market opens on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Ingredion will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 2 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time), during which Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the quarterly results.  The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live on, www.ingredion.com, in the 'Company and Investors' section, under 'Investors/Presentations & Webcasts/Presentations.'  Participants are encouraged to log onto the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation.  A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries.  With 2018 annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger, and adding fiber to nutrition bars.  For more information, visit ingredion.com.

# # #

 

CONTACTS:

Investors:Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media:Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

 
   
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

Disclaimer

Ingredion Incorporated published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 18:37:07 UTC
