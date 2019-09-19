Log in
Ingredion : S-3ASR

09/19/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 19, 2019

Registration No. 333-

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

INGREDION INCORPORATED

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 22-3514823

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

5 Westbrook Corporate Center

Westchester, Illinois 60154

(708) 551-2600

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Janet M. Bawcom

Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

Ingredion Incorporated

5 Westbrook Corporate Center

Westchester, Illinois 60154

(708) 551-2600

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

Copies to:

Richard J. Parrino

Kevin K. Greenslade

Hogan Lovells US LLP

555 Thirteenth Street, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20004

(202) 637-5600

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this Registration Statement.

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ☒

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☒

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-acceleratedfiler, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Title of each class of

securities to be registered

Amount

to be

registered

Proposed

maximum

offering price

per unit

Proposed

maximum

aggregate

offering price

Amount of
registration fee

Debt securities

(1) (1) (1) (2)
(1)

Omitted pursuant to General Instruction II.E of Form S-3. Anindeterminate amount of debt securities is being registered as may from time to time be issued at indeterminate prices.

(2)

In accordance with Rules 456(b) and 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant is deferring payment of the registration fee.

Disclaimer

Ingredion Incorporated published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 21:06:06 UTC
