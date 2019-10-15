Log in
INGREDION STATEMENT ON MALWARE

0
10/15/2019

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, today issued the following statement:

Over the past weekend, Ingredion detected suspicious activity affecting several servers within certain data centers. As part of our comprehensive response plan, we immediately took steps to identify and contain the situation. At this time, we are not aware of evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data has been improperly accessed, misused or transferred by any third party. We are working to get the affected servers back online and have engaged a third-party consultant to assist. Restoration of some of our systems will take time, and in the interim, certain transactions with customers or suppliers may be delayed. We appreciate the understanding of our customers and suppliers during this time. If you have questions or require assistance, please feel free to contact corpcomm@ingredion.com.


ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs. For more information, visit ingredion.com.

###

Investors: Ryan Koller, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 773 M
EBIT 2019 716 M
Net income 2019 437 M
Debt 2019 1 718 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 5 411 M
