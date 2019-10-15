INGREDION STATEMENT ON MALWARE

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, today issued the following statement:

Over the past weekend, Ingredion detected suspicious activity affecting several servers within certain data centers. As part of our comprehensive response plan, we immediately took steps to identify and contain the situation. At this time, we are not aware of evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data has been improperly accessed, misused or transferred by any third party. We are working to get the affected servers back online and have engaged a third-party consultant to assist. Restoration of some of our systems will take time, and in the interim, certain transactions with customers or suppliers may be delayed. We appreciate the understanding of our customers and suppliers during this time. If you have questions or require assistance, please feel free to contact corpcomm@ingredion.com.



