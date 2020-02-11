Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ingredion Incorporated    INGR

INGREDION INCORPORATED

(INGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ingredion Incorporated : 4Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:23am EST

Fourth Quarter

2019

Earnings Call

Jim Zallie

President and CEO

James Gray

Executive Vice President

and CFO

2

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, among others, any statements regarding the Company's prospects or future financial condition, earnings, revenues, tax rates, capital expenditures, cash flows, expenses or other financial items, including the Company's expectations regarding 2020 reported and adjusted EPS, 2020 operating income, 2020 adjusted effective tax rate, 2020 cash from operations, and 2020 committed capital investments; any statements concerning the Company's prospects or future operations, including management's plans or strategies and objectives therefor; and any assumptions, expectations or beliefs underlying the foregoing.

These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "project," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "continue," "pro forma," "forecast," "outlook," "propels," "opportunities," "potential," "provisional," or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this release or referred to in this release are "forward-looking statements."

These statements are based on current circumstances or expectations, but are subject to certain inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. Although we believe our expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned that no assurance can be given that our expectations will prove correct.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by these statements, based on various factors, including changing consumption preferences including those relating to high fructose corn syrup; the effects of global economic conditions and the general political, economic, business, market conditions that affect customers and consumers in the various geographic regions and countries in which we buy our raw materials or manufacture or sell our products, including, particularly, economic, currency and political conditions in South America and economic and political conditions in Europe, and the impact these factors may have on our sales volumes, the pricing of our products and our ability to collect our receivables from customers; future financial performance of major industries which we serve and from which we derive a significant portion of our sales, including, without limitation, the food, beverage, paper and corrugated, and brewing industries; the uncertainty of acceptance of products developed through genetic modification and biotechnology; our ability to develop or acquire new products and services at rates or of qualities sufficient to meet expectations; changes in government policy, law or regulations and costs of legal compliance, including with respect to environmental compliance; increased competitive and/or customer pressure in the corn-refining industry and related industries, including with respect to the markets and prices for our primary products and our co-products, particularly corn oil; the availability of raw materials, including potato starch, tapioca, gum Arabic and the specific varieties of corn upon which some of our products are based our ability to pass along potential increases in the cost of corn or other raw materials to customers; energy costs and availability, including energy issues in Pakistan; our ability to contain costs, achieve budgets and to realize expected synergies, including with respect to our ability to complete planned maintenance and investment projects on time and on budget, achieving expected savings under our Cost Smart program as well as with respect to freight and shipping costs; the behavior of financial and capital markets, including with respect to foreign currency fluctuations, fluctuations in interest and exchange rates and market volatility and the associated risks of hedging against such fluctuations; our ability to successfully identify and complete acquisitions or strategic alliances on favorable terms as well as our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses or implement and maintain strategic alliances and achieve anticipated synergies with respect to all of the foregoing; operating difficulties, including with respect to information technology systems, processes and sites as well as boiler reliability; our ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations; the impact that weather, natural disasters, war or similar acts of hostility, acts and threats of terrorism, the outbreak or continuation of pandemics and other significant events could have on our business; tariffs, quotas, duties, taxes and income tax rates, particularly United States tax reform enacted in 2017; and our ability to raise funds at reasonable rates.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement as a result of new information or future events or developments. If we do update or correct one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections. For a further description of these and other risks, see "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

3

Agenda

  • Perspective on fourth quarter and 2019
  • Financial review
  • 2020 profit growth outlook
  • Questions and answers

4

2019 Performance

Q4 2019

Full Year 2019

Net Sales up 1%

Net Sales down (1)%

Net Sales

Net Sales

-Absent FX impacts +4%

-absent FX impacts +4%

Adjusted Operating Income down (5)%

Adjusted Operating Income down (8)%

-Absent FX impacts +1%

-Absent FX impacts (2)%

5

2019 Progress toward DRIVINGROWTH

Specialtiesportfolio now represents 30%of total net sales

Starch-basedtexturizers -Expansion of specialty potato and rice starches Sugar reduction and specialty sweeteners -Allulose Production facility in Mexico Plant-basedproteins -Significant investments on schedule for 2020 production

Commercial Excellenceadvanced our customer co-creation model

Cost Smartsavings program exceeds our target; nearly $75MMof run-rate savings Three year Cost Smartsavings program target increased to $150MMby 2021

2019 Highlights: North America

Q4 2019

  • Net Sales up 1%
    • Favorable price mix
    • Stockton volume shed
  • Operating IncomeNet$Sales113MM, down (1)%
    • Improved price mix and Cost Smart benefits
    • Partially offset by higher net corn costs

6

Full Year 2019

  • Net Sales down (1)%
    • Stockton volume shed
    • Improved price mix
    • SpecialtiesNet Salesgrowth
  • Operating Income $522MM, down (4)%
    • Higher net corn costs

Notable achievementsAllulose

Plant-based protein investments Western Polymer

2019 Highlights: South America

Q4 2019

  • Net Sales up 7%
    • Strong pricing actions and volume
    • Foreign currency impacts
  • Net Sales
    Operating Income $35MM, up 13%
    • Favorable pricing
    • Higher volumes

7

Full Year 2019

  • Net Sales down (3)%
    • Foreign currency weakness
    • Strong price mix
  • OperatingNetIncome Sales$96MM, down (3)%
    • Foreign exchange impacts
    • Higher net corn costs
    • Favorable pricing
    • Specialty volume growth

Notable achievementsCost Smart Savings

8

2019 Highlights: Asia-Pacific

Q4 2019

  • Net Sales down (4)%
    • Unfavorable price mix
  • Operating Income $22, down (24)%
    • IncreasedNet Salescorn cost in Australia
    • Weakness across northern Asian economies due to trade disputes

Full Year 2019

  • Net Sales down (2)%
    • Foreign currency impacts
  • Operating Income $87, down (16)%
    • WeaknessNet Salesacross northern Asian economies due to trade disputes
    • Higher input costs
    • Increased corn cost in Australia

Notable achievementsLane Cove optimization

2019 Highlights: EMEA

Q4 2019

Net Sales down (1)%

- Foreign exchange weakness impacting Europe

Operating Income $28, down (7)%

Net Sales

- Higher input costs, primarily in Europe

9

Full Year 2019

Net Sales down (2)%

- Foreign exchange weakness primarily due to Pakistan

Operating Income $99, down (15)%

Net Sales

- Higher corn cost

  • Foreign exchange impacts, driven by Pakistan rupee

Notable achievementsPakistan pricing actions

10

Q4 2019 Highlights: Income Statement

$ in millions, unless noted

Q4 2018

Q4 2019

Change

Net Sales

$1,537

$1,549

$12

Gross Profit

$320

$323

$3

Gross Profit Margin

20.8%

20.8%

-

Reported Operating Income

$158

$170

$12

Reported Diluted EPS

$1.36/share

$1.61/share

$0.25/share

Adjusted Operating Income*

$177

$168

($9)

Adjusted Diluted EPS*

$1.61/share

$1.61/share

$0.00/share

Note: Net sales presentation excludes shipping and handling costs

Totals may not foot due to rounding

*See appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures.

11

Q4 2019 Net Sales Bridge

$ in millions

+1%

1,550

$1,537

$68

$1,549

1,500

$0

1,450

$(56)

1,400

1,350

1,300

1,250

1,200

4Q 2018

FX

Volume

Price Mix

4Q 2019

Totals may not foot due to rounding

12

Q4 2019 Net Sales Variance by Region

Foreign

Volume

Price Mix

Net Sales

Exchange

Change

North America

0%

-2%

3%

1%

South America

-18%

9%

16%

7%

Asia Pacific

1%

-1%

-4%

-4%

EMEA

-8%

0%

7%

-1%

Ingredion

-3%

0%

4%

1%

Totals may not foot due to rounding

13

Q4 2019 Operating Income Bridge

$ in millions

-5%

$4

180

$19

$177

$168

$2

$170

170

$(1)

$(7)

$(2)

$158

$(3)

160

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

4Q 18

Non-

4Q 18

North

South

Asia Pacific

EMEA

Corporate

4Q 19

Non-

4Q 19

Reported

GAAP Adj.

Adjusted*

America

America

Adjusted*

GAAP Adj.

Reported

2019 Q4 OI

$113

$35

$22

$28

$(30)

Totals may not foot due to rounding

*See appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures.

Q4 2019 EPS Bridge

Amounts are dollars/share

Q4

2018 Reported Diluted EPS

$

1.36

Impairment/Restructuring Costs

0.23

Income Tax Reform

0.01

Q4

2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

1.61

Q4

2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

1.61

Acquisition/Integration Costs/Other

(0.01)

Impairment/Restructuring Costs

(0.18)

Other matters

0.19

Q4

2019 Reported Diluted EPS

$

1.61

14

Margin

$

(0.03)

Volume

0.11

Foreign Exchange Rates

(0.12)

Other Income

(0.06)

Changes from Operations

$

(0.10)

Other Non-Operating Income

$

(0.01)

Financing Costs

0.01

Non-controlling Interests

(0.01)

Tax Rate

0.07

Shares Outstanding

0.04

Non-Operational Changes

$

0.10

Totals may not foot due to rounding

*See appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures.

15

2019 Highlights: Income Statement

$ in millions, unless noted

2018

2019

Change

Net Sales

$6,289

$6,209

($80)

Gross Profit

$1,368

$1,312

($56)

Gross Profit Margin

21.7%

21.1%

(60 bps)

Reported Operating Income

$703

$664

($39)

Reported Diluted EPS

$6.17/share

$6.13/share

$(0.04)/share

Adjusted Operating Income*

$767

$705

($62)

Adjusted Diluted EPS*

$6.92/share

$6.65/share

$(0.27)/share

Note: Net sales presentation excludes shipping and handling costs

Totals may not foot due to rounding

*See appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures.

16

2019 Net Sales Bridge

$ in millions

6,500

(1)%

$6,289

264

$6,209

6,000

(292)

(52)

5,500

5,000

4,500

4,000

3,500

FY 2018

FX

Volume

Price Mix

FY 2019

Totals may not foot due to rounding

17

2019 Net Sales Variance by Region

Foreign

Volume

Price Mix

Net Sales

Exchange

Change

North America

0%

-2%

1%

-1%

South America

-20%

2%

15%

-3%

Asia Pacific

-2%

0%

0%

-2%

EMEA

-11%

2%

7%

-2%

Ingredion

-5%

0%

4%

-1%

Totals may not foot due to rounding

18

2019 Operating Income Bridge

$ in millions

$64

$767

-8%

800

$703

$705

700

$(23)

$(3)

$(17)

$664

$(17)

$(2)

600

$(41)

500

400

300

200

100

FY 18

Non-

FY 18

North

South

Asia Pacific

EMEA

Corporate

FY 19

Non-

FY 19

Reported

GAAP Adj.

Adjusted*

America

America

Adjusted*

GAAP Adj.

Reported

2019 OI

$522

$96

$87

$99

$(99)

Totals may not foot due to rounding

*See appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures.

2019 EPS Bridge

Amounts are dollars/share

2018 Reported Diluted EPS

$

6.17

Impairment/Restructuring Costs

0.71

US/Canada Tax Settlement

0.04

2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

6.92

2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

6.65

Acquisition/Integration Costs/Other

(0.03)

Impairment/Restructuring Costs

(0.65)

Other matters

0.16

2019 Reported Diluted EPS

$

6.13

19

Margin

$

(0.25)

Volume

0.19

Foreign Exchange Rates

(0.49)

Other Income

(0.10)

Changes from Operations

$

(0.65)

Other Non-Operating Income

$

(0.05)

Financing Costs

0.05

Non-controlling Interests

0.01

Tax Rate

(0.04)

Shares Outstanding

0.41

Non-Operational Changes

$

0.38

Totals may not foot due to rounding

*See appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures.

20

Cash Provided by Operations and Cash Deployment

$ millions

Net Income

$

424

Depreciation and Amortization

$

220

Working Capital

$

(53)

Other

$

89

Cash Provided by Operations

$

680

Cash Deployment

Capital Expenditures

$

(328)

Payments for Acquisitions/Investments*

$

(52)

Dividend Payments**

$

(174)

Share Repurchase, net

$

63

Totals may not foot due to rounding

  • Net of cash acquired
  • Including tonon-controlling interest

21

2020 Income Statement Outlook

  • Anticipated 2020 adjusted EPS* $6.60 - $7.20 per share; excluding acquisition- related, integration, and restructuring costs, as well as any potential impairment costs
    • Net sales and Adjusted Operating Income expected to be up versus last year
    • FX impact expected to be negative $(0.10) to $(0.20)**
    • Corporate expenses expected to be up15%-20% year over year with centralization of costs to support global growth initiatives and technology investments
    • Expect to deliver$90MM-$100MM of cumulative end of year run-rate Cost Smart savings
    • 2020 Financing costs expected to be in the range of $80MM to $85MM
    • Adjusted Effective Tax Rate estimated to be approximately 26.0% to 27.0%
    • Diluted weighted average shares outstanding expected to be in range of 67.0MM to 68.0MM

*See appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures **FX impact in 2020 will exclude Argentina where functional currency is the U.S. dollar. U.S. dollar functional currency became effective in mid-2018 with the adoption of highly inflationary accounting in Argentina. For purposes of presentation, 2019 results included FX impact for Argentina given the timing of the adoption in 2018.

22

2020 Profit Growth Outlook

North

Net Sales

Operating Income

America

Expected to be up

Net Sales

Expected to be up

Higher specialty volumes

Cost smart savings

South

Net Sales

Operating Income

Expected to be up

Net Sales

America

Volumes expected to be up

Expected to be up

23

2020 Profit Growth Outlook

Asia

Pacific

Net Sales

Operating Income

Expected to be modestly up

Expected to be up

Net SalesUncertainty around impact of phase

1 US and China trade agreement

Impact of Coronavirus

EMEA

Net Sales

Operating Income

Expected to be up

Expected to be modestly up

Net Sales

24

2020 Cash Flow Outlook

  • Expect strong generation of cash flow from operations in the range of $640MM to $710MM
  • Anticipated capital expenditures of approximately $285MM to $305MM
  • Continued focus on delivering shareholder value

Purpose and Values-Driven Organization

DRIVINGROWTH

Customer Co-Creation and Consumer Preferred

Specialty Growth Platforms

VALUE

CLEAN AND

CREATION

STARCH-BASED

PLANT-BASED

SUGAR

FOOD

TEXTURIZERS

SIMPLE

PROTEINS

REDUCTION

SYSTEMS

INGREDIENTS

AND SPECIALTY

SWEETENERS

Core Food and Industrial Ingredients

Supply Chain and Operational Excellence

Sustainable and Trusted Sourcing

Purpose and Performance Driven Culture

25

CREATION VALUE

26

Agenda

  • Perspective on fourth quarter and 2019
  • Financial review
  • 2020 profit growth outlook
  • Questions and answers

27

Upcoming Investor Events

Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY)

Boca Raton, FL

February 18, 2020

Exane BNP Paribas Consumer Ingredients Conference

London, England

March 19, 2020

28

Appendix

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, impairment and restructuring costs, and certain other special items. The Company generally uses the term "adjusted" when referring to these non-GAAP amounts.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAPfinancialmeasures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP historical financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided below.

29

Reconciliation of Net Sales reporting

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

(in millions)

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

Net sales before shipping and handling costs

$

1,537

$

-

$

6,289

$

-

Less: shipping and handling costs

111

-

448

-

Net sales

1,426

1,537

5,841

6,289

Cost of sales

1,106

1,217

4,473

4,921

Gross profit

$

320

$

320

$

1,368

$

1,368

Gross Margin

22.4%

20.8%

23.4%

21.8%

Note

  1. Historically, the Company presented shipping and handling costs as a reduction to Net sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company is now presenting these expenses within Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income to reflect the change in presentation. The change in presentation had no effect on Gross profit, Operating income, or Net income.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

(in millions)

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

Net sales to unaffiliated customers:

North America

$

832

$

917

$

3,511

$

3,857

South America

234

245

943

988

Asia-Pacific

211

220

803

837

EMEA

149

155

584

607

Total

$

1,426

$

1,537

$

5,841

$

6,289

Note

  1. Historically, the Company presented shipping and handling costs as a reduction to Net sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company is now presenting these expenses within Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income to reflect the change in presentation. The change in presentation had no effect on Gross profit, Operating income, or Net income.

30

Reconciliation of GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) to non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(in millions)

EPS

(in millions)

EPS

(in millions)

EPS

(in millions)

EPS

Net income attributable to Ingredion

$

109

$

1.61

$

94

$

1.36

$

413

$

6.13

$

443

$

6.17

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs, net of income tax benefit of $- and $1

million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019,

1

0.01

-

-

2

0.03

-

-

respectively (i)

Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $4

million and $13 million for the three months and year ended December

31, 2019, respectively, and $3 million and $13 million for the three

months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively (ii)

12

0.18

16

0.23

44

0.65

51

0.71

Other matters, net of income tax expense of $6 million and $8 million

for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively

(13)

(0.19)

1

0.01

(11)

(0.16)

3

0.04

(iii)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion

$

109

$

1.61

$

111

$

1.61

$

448

$

6.65

$

497

$

6.92

Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.

Notes

  1. The 2019 period includes costs related to the acquisition and integration of the business acquired from Western Polymer, LLC.
  2. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded $16 million and $57 million ofpre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded $11 million of net restructuring related expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales program and $5 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with our Cost Smart SG&A program. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded $57 million of pre-tax restructuring charges, including $29 million of net restructuring related expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales program and $28 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with our Cost Smart SG&A program.

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, we recorded $19 million and $64 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2018, we recorded $18 million of restructuring expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales, $2 million of restructuring charges as part of the Cost Smart SG&A, these charges were offset by $1 million reduction of expense from the prior year estimate of North America restructuring activities. During the year ended December 31, 2018, we recorded $64 million of pre-tax restructuring charges consisting of $49 million of restructuring expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales program, $11 million of restructuring charges were recorded related to the Cost Smart SG&A program, and $4 million of restructuring charges related to other projects.

  1. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, we recorded a $22 millionpre-tax benefit for the favorable judgement received by Ingredion from the Federal Court of Appeals in Brazil related to certain indirect taxes collected in prior years. As a result of the decision, the Company expects to be entitled to credits against its Brazilian federal tax payments in 2020 and future years. The benefit recorded represents the Company's current estimate of the credits and interest due from the favorable decision in accordance with ASC 450, Contingencies. This benefit was offset by other adjusted charges during the period.

31

Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non- GAAP adjusted operating income

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(in millions, pre-tax)

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating income

$

170

$

158

$

664

$

703

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs (i)

1

-

3

-

Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)

16

19

57

64

Other matters (iii)

(19)

-

(19)

-

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

$

168

$

177

$

705

$

767

For notes (i) through (iii) see notes (i) through (iii) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

Totals may not foot due to rounding

32

Reconciliation of GAAP effective income tax rate to non-GAAP adjusted effective income tax rate

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Income before

Provision for

Effective Income

Income before

Provision for

Effective Income

(in millions)

Income Taxes (a)

Income Taxes (b)

Tax Rate (b / a)

Income Taxes (a)

Income Taxes (b)

Tax Rate (b / a)

As Reported

$

151

$

38

25.2%

$

582

$

158

27.1%

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs (i)

1

-

3

1

Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)

16

4

57

13

Other matters (iii)

(19)

(6)

(19)

(8)

Adjusted Non-GAAP

24.2%

26.3%

$

149

$

36

$

623

$

164

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Year Ended December 31, 2018

Income before

Provision for

Effective Income

Income before

Provision for

Effective Income

(in millions)

Income Taxes (a)

Income Taxes (b)

Tax Rate (b / a)

Income Taxes (a)

Income Taxes (b)

Tax Rate (b / a)

As Reported

$

138

$

41

29.7%

$

621

$

167

26.9%

Add back:

Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)

19

3

64

13

Other matters (iii)

-

(1)

-

(3)

Adjusted Non-GAAP

27.4%

25.8%

$

157

$

43

$

685

$

177

For notes (i) through (iii) see notes (i) through (iii) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

Totals may not foot due to rounding

33

Reconciliation of Anticipated GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share ("GAAP EPS") to Anticipated Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

Anticipated EPS Range

for Full Year 2020

GAAP EPS

Low End

High End

$

6.48

$

7.10

Add:

Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)

0.12

0.10

Adjusted EPS

$

6.60

$

7.20

Above is a reconciliation of our anticipated full year 2020 diluted EPS to our anticipated full year 2020 adjusted diluted EPS. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges, costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance. These amounts include, but are not limited to, acquisition and integration costs, impairment and restructuring costs, and certain other special items. We generally exclude these items from our adjusted EPS guidance. For these reasons, we are more confident in our ability to predict adjusted EPS than we are in our ability to predict GAAP EPS.

  1. Primarily reflects current estimates for 2020 restructuring charges related to the Cost Smart Cost of Sales & SG&A programs. As specific projects within these programs are approved, the estimates will be reviewed and may be subject to revision.

Totals may not foot due to rounding

Disclaimer

Ingredion Incorporated published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 13:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INGREDION INCORPORATED
08:23aINGREDION INCORPORATED : 4Q 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:32aINGREDION : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:17aINGREDION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07:01aIngredion Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
GL
02/06INGREDION INCORPORATED : annual earnings release
02/04INGREDION INCORPORATED : to Present at 2020 CAGNY Conference
AQ
01/28Ingredion to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on F..
GL
01/22Ingredion Named to 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
GL
01/21INGREDION INCORPORATED : Named to Fortune Magazine's 2020 “World's Most Ad..
AQ
01/21Tiffany Willis Joins Ingredion as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corp..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 748 M
EBIT 2019 706 M
Net income 2019 404 M
Debt 2019 1 692 M
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 6 077 M
Chart INGREDION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ingredion Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGREDION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 97,67  $
Last Close Price 91,02  $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Zallie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Kenny Executive Chairman
James D. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Stefansic Chief Supply Chain Officer
Barbara A. Klein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGREDION INCORPORATED-2.08%6 084
NESTLÉ S.A.4.28%320 887
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC7.06%84 662
DANONE-0.65%51 847
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-7.59%36 562
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.17%33 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group