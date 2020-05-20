Log in
INGREDION INCORPORATED

INGREDION INCORPORATED

(INGR)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 Per Share

05/20/2020

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on July 27, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2020. 

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 956 M
EBIT 2020 660 M
Net income 2020 396 M
Debt 2020 1 630 M
Yield 2020 3,03%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 5 209 M
Chart INGREDION INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ingredion Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGREDION INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 96,40 $
Last Close Price 77,78 $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Zallie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Kenny Executive Chairman
James D. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Stefansic Chief Supply Chain Officer
Robert O. Border Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGREDION INCORPORATED-16.32%5 209
NESTLÉ S.A.0.63%312 343
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-9.42%71 216
DANONE-16.35%43 813
GENERAL MILLS, INC.14.97%36 811
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-6.91%36 545
