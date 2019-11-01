Inission : Tallinn has received Digital Diagnostics support from EAS

Inission Tallinn OÜ has received support from Enterprise Estonia (EAS) for Digital Diagnostics as part of an industrial digitalization project.

What is Digital Diagnostics?

The purpose of Digital Diagnostics is to assess the level of digitalization and automation of a Company, to map related development areas and to propose concrete solutions that will raise the awareness of the Company on the impact of digitalization and automation on the Company's economic performance.

Digital Diagnostics can help to make Company's manufacturing processes more efficient and profitable through digitalization and automation.

Inission OÜ successfully completes the project and submits the report to EAS.