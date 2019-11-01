Log in
INISSION AB       

INISSION AB
No quotes available
-- SEK   --.--%
INISSION : Tallinn has received Digital Diagnostics support from EAS
PU
Inission : Tallinn has received Digital Diagnostics support from EAS

11/01/2019 | 07:23am EDT
Inission Tallinn has received Digital Diagnostics support from EAS

Inission Tallinn OÜ has received support from Enterprise Estonia (EAS) for Digital Diagnostics as part of an industrial digitalization project.

What is Digital Diagnostics?

The purpose of Digital Diagnostics is to assess the level of digitalization and automation of a Company, to map related development areas and to propose concrete solutions that will raise the awareness of the Company on the impact of digitalization and automation on the Company's economic performance.
Digital Diagnostics can help to make Company's manufacturing processes more efficient and profitable through digitalization and automation.
Inission OÜ successfully completes the project and submits the report to EAS.

Disclaimer

Inission AB published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:22:05 UTC
