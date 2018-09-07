Init Innovation In Traffic : Sound Transit intends to award electronic fare payment contract to init

Disclosure of inside information acc. to article 17 Regulation (EU) no 596/2014

Chesapeake/Karlsruhe, 07 September 2018.

The Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) is a public transit agency serving the urban areas of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in the U.S. state of Washington. Sound Transit serves as the contracting and procurement agency for the ORCA fare card system. ORCA Agencies include Community Transit (Snohomish County), Everett Transit, King County Metro (Seattle), Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit (Tacoma), Sound Transit, and Washington State Ferries.

The Operations and Administration Committee of the Sound Transit Board of Directors has recommended to contract with INIT Innovations in Transportation, Inc. - a wholly owned US subsidiary of init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) - for delivery and operation of their next generation ORCA system, to provide their customers with flexible, convenient and secure electronic fare payments. The award is subject to confirmation by the ORCA Joint Board and the Sound Transit Board of Directors. Provided that these boards approve, the contract is expected to be signed shortly after the final Board approval. After successful contract closure, init anticipates a four-year contract initially valued at approximately $ 50m with eleven additional one-year operations and maintenance options for a final total amount exceeding $ 90m, which would be the largest order in its group history.