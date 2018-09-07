Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE (IXX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Init Innovation In Traffic : Sound Transit intends to award electronic fare payment contract to init

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 09:42am CEST

Disclosure of inside information acc. to article 17 Regulation (EU) no 596/2014

Chesapeake/Karlsruhe, 07 September 2018.

The Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) is a public transit agency serving the urban areas of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in the U.S. state of Washington. Sound Transit serves as the contracting and procurement agency for the ORCA fare card system. ORCA Agencies include Community Transit (Snohomish County), Everett Transit, King County Metro (Seattle), Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit (Tacoma), Sound Transit, and Washington State Ferries.

The Operations and Administration Committee of the Sound Transit Board of Directors has recommended to contract with INIT Innovations in Transportation, Inc. - a wholly owned US subsidiary of init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) - for delivery and operation of their next generation ORCA system, to provide their customers with flexible, convenient and secure electronic fare payments. The award is subject to confirmation by the ORCA Joint Board and the Sound Transit Board of Directors. Provided that these boards approve, the contract is expected to be signed shortly after the final Board approval. After successful contract closure, init anticipates a four-year contract initially valued at approximately $ 50m with eleven additional one-year operations and maintenance options for a final total amount exceeding $ 90m, which would be the largest order in its group history.

Contact
Simone Fritz

Investor Relations
init SE
Germany
Tel.: +49-(0)721-6100-115
Fax.: +49-(0)721-6100-130

Email: ir_prefix@initse._suffixcom

Disclaimer

Init - Innovation In Traffic Systems SE published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 07:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
09:42aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC : Sound Transit intends to award electronic fare paym..
PU
08:10aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Sound Transit intends to award electronic..
EQ
08/23INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC : Personalia/ New CFO appointed – first female ..
PU
08/23INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Personalia / New CFO appointed - first fe..
EQ
08/20INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Completion share buyback
EQ
08/14INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC : Share buy-back – week 32
PU
08/14INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Share buyback - week 32
EQ
08/07INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC : adheres to annual targets revenues and earnings for..
EQ
08/07INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Share buyback - week 31
EQ
08/02INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 143 M
EBIT 2018 12,6 M
Net income 2018 6,95 M
Debt 2018 22,1 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 24,54
P/E ratio 2019 18,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 174 M
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,8 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Becker Co-Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Kühn Co-Chief Operating Officer
Herbert Basch Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE-5.49%202
ORACLE CORPORATION0.91%193 405
SAP5.68%145 800
INTUIT39.35%56 639
SERVICENOW INC48.16%35 626
HEXAGON27.38%20 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.