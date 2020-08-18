init innovation in traffic : Completion of share buyback

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Karlsruhe, 18 August 2020.init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 25,140 treasury shares at an average price of EUR 32.71 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 28 July 2020 to 18 August 2020.

The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 28 July 2020 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.

The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of 0.25 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 28 July 2020, the share buyback is thus completed.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share