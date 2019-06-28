|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Final Announcement regarding share buyback
28-Jun-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 15,164 treasury shares at an average price of EUR 13.22 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 10/04/2019 to and including 28/06/2019.
The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 09/04/2019 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by Commerzbank AG, the financial institution commissioned by init.
The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of 0.15 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 09/04/2019, the share buyback is thus completed.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
28-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|
|76131 Karlsruhe
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|833233
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
833233 28-Jun-2019 CET/CEST