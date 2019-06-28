Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Final Announcement regarding share buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Final Announcement regarding share buyback

28-Jun-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 15,164 treasury shares at an average price of EUR 13.22 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 10/04/2019 to and including 28/06/2019.
The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 09/04/2019 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by Commerzbank AG, the financial institution commissioned by init.
The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of 0.15 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 09/04/2019, the share buyback is thus completed.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share



Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

28-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 833233

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

833233  28-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
11:35aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Final Announcement regarding share buybac..
EQ
05/28INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : INIT e-fare system first in North America..
EQ
05/23INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05/17INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : HanseCom - BVG opt for PTnova
EQ
05/16INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : init is once again expecting improved gro..
EQ
05/08INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : init starts financial year 2019 with reco..
EQ
04/23INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Share buyback - week 16
EQ
04/16INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Share buyback - week 15
EQ
04/09INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC : decides share buyback
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 145 M
EBIT 2019 7,90 M
Net income 2019 4,20 M
Debt 2019 16,1 M
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 36,22
P/E ratio 2020 25,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,5 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Becker Co-Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Kühn Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hans Rat Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE4.58%169
ORACLE CORPORATION25.49%189 374
SAP35.74%160 582
INTUIT31.06%66 882
SERVICENOW INC56.42%51 668
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.64%19 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About