DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Final Announcement regarding share buyback



28-Jun-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 15,164 treasury shares at an average price of EUR 13.22 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 10/04/2019 to and including 28/06/2019. The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 09/04/2019 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by Commerzbank AG, the financial institution commissioned by init. The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of 0.15 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 09/04/2019, the share buyback is thus completed. Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share Contact: Person making the notification: Simone Fritz Investor Relations ir@initse.com 28-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

