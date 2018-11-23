DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

init innovation in traffic systems SE: INIT Receives Canadian Urban Transit Assocation (CUTA) Corporate Safety and Security Award



23.11.2018

INIT solution reduces unsafe and uneconomical driving by 50 percent at

York Region Transit (YRT)

The Canadian Urban Transit Assocation (CUTA) awarded INIT Innovations in Transportation, Inc., the North American subsidiary of init SE, the 2018 Corporate Award for Safety and Security under the Climate Adaptation Strategy category. INIT was honored at CUTA's Fall Conference & Transit Show in Toronto, ON for the delivery of their driver safety software application suite to York Region Transit (YRT). The application entails an end-to-end solution that improves inefficiencies of vehicle usage like harsh braking, rapid acceleration, speeding, abrupt turning and idling.

YRT's driver support program began in 2017 with the development, testing and roll out of INIT's vehicle health and driver support system on all new YRT vehicles. Upon initial introduction to the garages in December 2017, there was an average 50 percent reduction in unsafe and uneconomical vehicle use. Similarly, a reduction of total idling time while on service declined.

YRT aims to further reduce exhaust emissions by restricting buses to a maximum idling time of three minutes. YRT has realized additional benefits including reduced fuel consumption, maintenance costs and noise impacts.

