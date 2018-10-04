Log in
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Largest order in the history of the company has been signed

10/04/2018 | 11:35am CEST

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Contract
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Largest order in the history of the company has been signed

04.10.2018 / 11:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sound Transit has awarded init for the delivery and operation of an account-based electronic fare system

The largest order in the history of init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) has been signed: After confirmation by the ORCA Joint Board and the Sound Transit Board of Directors, the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) has now awarded INIT Innovations in Transportation Inc. - a wholly owned US subsidiary of init SE - for the delivery of the next generation ORCA electronic fare system in the Central Puget Sound Region (Greater Seattle).

As already mentioned in our adhoc release on 7 September 2018 this contract conclusion includes a four-year project valued at approximately USD 50m with eleven additional one-year operations and maintenance options for a total amount exceeding USD 90m.

init will also be opening a development center in the Pacific Northwest as part of the contract to help serve its growing project needs up and down the West Coast.




Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

04.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

730189  04.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730189&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
