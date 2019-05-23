Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE    IXX   DE0005759807

INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE

(IXX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2019 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.70 EUR 9775.50 EUR
14.65 EUR 13038.50 EUR
14.60 EUR 657.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.67 EUR 23471.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51307  23.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
02:35aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
05/17INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : HanseCom - BVG opt for PTnova
EQ
05/16INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : init is once again expecting improved gro..
EQ
05/08INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : init starts financial year 2019 with reco..
EQ
04/23INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Share buyback - week 16
EQ
04/16INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Share buyback - week 15
EQ
04/09INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC : decides share buyback
PU
04/09INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : init decides share buyback
EQ
04/09INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS S : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 145 M
EBIT 2019 7,90 M
Net income 2019 4,20 M
Debt 2019 16,1 M
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 35,98
P/E ratio 2020 25,21
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 148 M
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,5 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Becker Co-Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Kühn Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hans Rat Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE3.87%165
ORACLE CORPORATION19.98%183 391
SAP33.07%153 320
INTUIT25.75%63 133
SERVICENOW INC53.55%49 177
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.35.29%18 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About