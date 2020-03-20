init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.03.2020 / 14:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Gottfried
|Last name(s):
|Greschner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
b) Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of Managing Board bonuses
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|16.10 EUR
|66010.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|16.1000 EUR
|66010.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|
|76131 Karlsruhe
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|
|Sales 2019
|159 M
|EBIT 2019
|15,9 M
|Net income 2019
|10,6 M
|Debt 2019
|15,6 M
|Yield 2019
|1,82%
|16,9x
|P/E ratio 2020
|15,6x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,06x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,95x
|Capitalization
|153 M
