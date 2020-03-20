Log in
init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/20/2020 | 09:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2020 / 14:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of Managing Board bonuses

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.10 EUR 66010.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.1000 EUR 66010.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58267  20.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
