|
init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/28/2020 | 10:40am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.04.2020 / 16:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Jürgen
|Last name(s):
|Greschner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|22.45 EUR
|224500.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|22.4500 EUR
|224500.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|
|76131 Karlsruhe
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
59383 28.04.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|176 M
|EBIT 2020
|18,6 M
|Net income 2020
|11,9 M
|Finance 2020
|1,75 M
|Yield 2020
|1,96%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|19,3x
|P/E ratio 2021
|17,2x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,37x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,17x
|Capitalization
|242 M
|
|Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
38,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
24,20 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
90,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
57,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
24,0%