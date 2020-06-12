Log in
init innovation in traffic systems SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/12/2020 | 10:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2020 / 16:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Dr. Gottfried Greschner GmbH & Co. Vermögens-Verwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.20 EUR 156000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.2000 EUR 156000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60595  12.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2020 12,9 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net cash 2020 4,60 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 300 M 341 M 339 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
init innovation in traffic systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,00 €
Last Close Price 30,00 €
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Kühn Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Bodenseh Chief Financial Officer
Hans Rat Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE29.87%341
ORACLE CORPORATION2.13%161 810
SAP SE-3.27%157 809
INTUIT INC.6.09%72 461
SERVICENOW INC.32.85%71 523
DOCUSIGN, INC.100.92%27 324
