INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
08/14 12:19:08 pm
17.775 EUR   +0.14%
11:50aINIT INNOVATION : Share buyback - week 32
EQ
08/07INIT INNOVATION : adheres to annual targets revenues and earnings fo..
EQ
08/07INIT INNOVATION : Share buyback - week 31
EQ
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Share buyback - week 32

08/14/2018 | 11:50am CEST

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
14.08.2018 / 11:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
 
In the period between 6 August and 10  August 2018 init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 7,404 treasury shares at an average price of EUR 17.83 per share.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 17 July 2018. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link:
https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share



Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

14.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714043  14.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 143 M
EBIT 2018 12,6 M
Net income 2018 6,95 M
Debt 2018 22,1 M
Yield 2018 1,58%
P/E ratio 2018 25,18
P/E ratio 2019 18,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 176 M
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,2 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Becker Co-Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Kühn Co-Chief Operating Officer
Herbert Basch Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE-3.03%201
ORACLE CORPORATION2.20%192 369
SAP7.12%138 138
INTUIT32.82%54 143
SERVICENOW INC43.78%33 121
HEXAGON30.25%20 161
