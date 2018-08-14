DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Share buyback - week 32



14.08.2018 / 11:42

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period between 6 August and 10 August 2018 init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 7,404 treasury shares at an average price of EUR 17.83 per share.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 17 July 2018. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link:

https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share







Contact:

Person making the notification:

Simone Fritz

Investor Relations

ir@initse.com In the period between 6 August and 10 August 2018 init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 7,404 treasury shares at an average price of EUR 17.83 per share.This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 17 July 2018. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, via the stock exchange (XETRA).Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link:Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com

14.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

