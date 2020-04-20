DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buy-back: 14 April - 17 April 2020



20.04.2020 / 09:48

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 17 March 2020. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share







Contact:

Person making the notification:

Simone Fritz

Investor Relations

