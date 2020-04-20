init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buy-back: 14 April - 17 April 2020
0
04/20/2020 | 03:50am EDT
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buy-back: 14 April - 17 April 2020
20.04.2020 / 09:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from 14 April to 17 April 2020, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 7,730 treasury shares at a value of EUR 169,942.78.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 17 March 2020. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link: www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
20.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax:
+49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail:
ir@initse.com
Internet:
www.initse.com
ISIN:
DE0005759807
WKN:
575980
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange