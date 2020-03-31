DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buy-back 23-27 March 2020



31.03.2020 / 09:23

In the period from 23 March to 27 March 2020, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 8,427 treasury shares at a value of EUR 152,435.39.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 17 March 2020. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com