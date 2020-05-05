DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buy-back: 27 April - 1 May 2020



05.05.2020 / 09:56

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 27 April to 1 May 2020, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 800 treasury shares at a value of EUR 19,440.00.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 17 March 2020. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com