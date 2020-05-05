|
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buy-back: 27 April - 1 May 2020
05/05/2020 | 04:00am EDT
|
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buy-back: 27 April - 1 May 2020
05.05.2020 / 09:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from 27 April to 1 May 2020, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 800 treasury shares at a value of EUR 19,440.00.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 17 March 2020. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
05.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|
|76131 Karlsruhe
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1035887
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1035887 05.05.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|181 M
|EBIT 2020
|19,5 M
|Net income 2020
|12,5 M
|Debt 2020
|0,20 M
|Yield 2020
|1,96%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|18,8x
|P/E ratio 2021
|16,5x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,34x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,13x
|Capitalization
|242 M
|
|Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
40,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
24,20 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
107%
|Spread / Average Target
|
65,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
24,0%