init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buy-back: 27 April - 1 May 2020

05/05/2020 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buy-back: 27 April - 1 May 2020

05.05.2020 / 09:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 27 April to 1 May 2020, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 800 treasury shares at a value of EUR 19,440.00.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 17 March 2020. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share



Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

05.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1035887

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1035887  05.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
