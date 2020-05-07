Log in
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Virtual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020 on 26 June 2020

05/07/2020 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Virtual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020 on 26 June 2020

07.05.2020 / 10:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Against the background of the continuing spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, init SE will conduct its Shareholders' Meeting this year as a virtual general meeting for the protection of shareholders and employees without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. The legal basis for this is Art. 2 § 1 Para. 2 Sentence 1, Para. 6 of the law to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in civil, insolvency and criminal procedure law (COVID-19 law).

The Shareholders' Meeting will be convened on 26 June 2020 due to scheduling and technical availability. The invitation will be published in the Federal Gazette no later than 20 May 2020.

Shareholders and their proxies will therefore not be able to physically attend the Shareholders' Meeting. They can, however, follow the entire meeting (in German language only) via video and audio transmission on our portal at www.initse.com under the heading Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting. Instead of the conventional admission ticket, duly registered shareholders will be sent a voting card with further information on the exercise of their rights. The voting card contains, among other things, the access code with which the shareholders can use the Company's Internet-based online portal accessible at the Internet address.



Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

07.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1038461

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1038461  07.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1038461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
