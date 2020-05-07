DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Virtual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020 on 26 June 2020



07.05.2020 / 10:52

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Against the background of the continuing spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, init SE will conduct its Shareholders' Meeting this year as a virtual general meeting for the protection of shareholders and employees without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. The legal basis for this is Art. 2 § 1 Para. 2 Sentence 1, Para. 6 of the law to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in civil, insolvency and criminal procedure law (COVID-19 law).

The Shareholders' Meeting will be convened on 26 June 2020 due to scheduling and technical availability. The invitation will be published in the Federal Gazette no later than 20 May 2020.

Shareholders and their proxies will therefore not be able to physically attend the Shareholders' Meeting. They can, however, follow the entire meeting (in German language only) via video and audio transmission on our portal at www.initse.com under the heading Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting. Instead of the conventional admission ticket, duly registered shareholders will be sent a voting card with further information on the exercise of their rights. The voting card contains, among other things, the access code with which the shareholders can use the Company's Internet-based online portal accessible at the Internet address.

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com