init innovation in traffic systems SE: share buyback 3 - 7 August 2020



In the period from 3 to 7 August 2020, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 8,076 treasury shares at a value of EUR 266,669.92.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 28 July 2020. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

