init innovation in traffic systems SE: share buyback 3 - 7 August 2020

08/11/2020 | 08:05am EDT

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
11.08.2020 / 13:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 3 to 7 August 2020, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 8,076 treasury shares at a value of EUR 266,669.92.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 28 July 2020. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

11.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1115117

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1115117  11.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1115117&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
