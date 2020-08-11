init innovation in traffic systems SE: share buyback 3 - 7 August 2020

|
08/11/2020 | 08:05am EDT
|
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
11.08.2020 / 13:57
In the period from 3 to 7 August 2020, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 8,076 treasury shares at a value of EUR 266,669.92.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 28 July 2020. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|
|76131 Karlsruhe
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1115117
|
|
|
