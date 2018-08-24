Notice of Results 24-August-2018 07:00

24 August 2018

Inland Homes plc

Notice of results

Inland Homes plc (AIM: INL), the leading brownfield developer, housebuilder and partnership housing company with a focus on the south and south east of England, will announce its preliminary results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2018 on 20 September 2018.

Enquiries:

Inland Homes plc:

Tel: +44 (0) 1494 762450

Stephen Wicks, Chief Executive

Nishith Malde, Finance Director

Gary Skinner, Managing Director

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Dominic Morley

Erik Anderson

FTI Consulting:

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Dido Laurimore

Claire Turvey

Richard Gotla

Notes to Editors:

Incorporated in the UK in 2005, Inland Homes plc is an AIM listed specialist housebuilder and brownfield developer, dedicated to achieving excellence in sustainability and design.

Inland Homes acquires brownfield land in the South and South-East of England principally for residentially led development schemes. The business then enhances the land value by obtaining planning permission, before building open market and affordable homes or selling surplus consented land to other developers to generate cash.

The Company is committed to extensive public and community consultation in order to ensure that, where possible, local community needs and objectives are met.

Inland's aim is to create sustainable communities and homes which set a benchmark for all future developments in the South of England. The Company is always looking for brownfield sites without planning permission for future development.

For further information, please visit the Inland Homes website at www.inlandhomes.co.uk.