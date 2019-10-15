Purchase of JV partner at Cheshunt Lakeside 29-October-2019 10:15

29 October 2019

Inland Homes plc ('Inland Homes', 'Group' or 'Company')

Purchase of joint venture partner at Cheshunt Lakeside

Inland Homes (AIM: INL) the leading brownfield developer, housebuilder and partnership housing company with a focus on the South and South East of England confirms that following its announcement on 23 September 2019, the Group has completed the acquisition of the 50% interest in Cheshunt Lakeside Developments Limited held by CPC Group Limited. The Group is also pleased to confirm that it has transferred a 50% equity interest in Cheshunt Lakeside Developments Limited to a new joint venture partner for a consideration of £28.5m in cash payable on deferred terms, maintaining the off balance sheet nature of the project.

A planning application for the reserved matters in respect of 195 homes in the first phase will be submitted shortly with a view for development to commence in early 2020. The site is now being prepared for development, with demolition of some of the buildings having commenced.

Stephen Wicks, CEO of Inland Homes, commented:

'Having secured the planning consent at Cheshunt Lakeside, we have now achieved another important step forward on this site by acquiring our original joint venture partner. We welcome our new partner with whom we have entered into a beneficial arrangement that will enable Inland to receive the majority of the development profits from this site.'

