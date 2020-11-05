Log in
INLAND HOMES PLC    INL   GB00B1TR0310

INLAND HOMES PLC

(INL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/17 07:23:23 am
38.9999 GBp   -18.75%
07:30aSECOND PRICE MONITORING EXTN 17-MARCH-2020 11 : 05
PU
07:25aPRICE MONITORING EXTENSION 17-MARCH-2020 11 : 00
PU
03/04RESULT OF AGM 04-MARCH-2020 17 : 08
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Second Price Monitoring Extn 17-March-2020 11:05

03/17/2020 | 07:30am EDT

RNS Number : 4450G

Inland Homes PLC

17 March 2020

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
APMFLFILVEIDLII

Disclaimer

Inland Homes plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:29:02 UTC
