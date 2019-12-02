Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Inland Homes plc    INL   GB00B1TR0310

INLAND HOMES PLC

(INL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 11:35:09 am
79.5 GBp   +1.27%
02:53aUPDATE ON WILTON PARK 02-DECEMBER-2019 07 : 00
PU
10/29PURCHASE OF JV PARTNER AT CHESHUNT LAKESIDE 29-OCTOBER-2019 10 : 15
PU
10/15TRADING UPDATE 15-OCTOBER-2019 07 : 00
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Update on Wilton Park 02-December-2019 07:00

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 02:53am EST

02 December 2019

Inland Homes plc ('Inland Homes', 'Group' or 'Company')

Planning permission granted at Wilton Park is free from legal challenge

Inland Homes plc is pleased to announce that the planning permission granted at Wilton Park, Beaconsfield is now through the judicial review period and is free from any legal challenge.

Inland Homes is also able to advise that Adam Architecture has been appointed to design and submit a detailed planning application for phases one and two of the scheme, which comprise of 146 homes, including 26% affordable housing.

Inland Homes plans to submit the reserved matters applications in the early new year.

ADAM Architecture specialises in traditional design, with a strong track record of designing new housing developments across the country that sensitively complement their setting, reflect local heritage and create places where people want to live, work and visit.

With over 40 years of practical experience in commercial housing and traditional architecture, ADAM Architecture brings to this project an in-depth understanding of the commercial realities of development, and the latest thinking in residential and urban design.

Wilton Park is Inland Homes' flagship development, with an estimated gross development value of £350 million. The development will deliver 350 homes 1,730 sq m of commercial space, as well as a new two-hectare public park; expanded, purpose built premises for the nursery school; and permanent sports pitches and facilities for Beaconsfield Town Football Club youth teams. Inland Homes will also complete the final section of the A355 Beaconsfield relief road, easing traffic flow in the local area.

In addition to the consented plans, there are provisional proposals for further development on the site which could provide a further 250 homes and 18,500 sq m of commercial space.

Stephen Wicks, Group Chief Executive at Inland Homes, commented:

'We are delighted the planning is now free from challenge and that these eminent architects have been appointed. The scheme will be traditional and spectacular, and we are excited about the prospect of creating a new landmark destination for Buckinghamshire. The scheme will deliver a wide range of benefits both for the existing local community and residents at the new Wilton Park, and first-rate architecture and design will be key to its success for generations to come.'

Robert Adam, ADAM Architecture, commented:

'This is a great opportunity to use the existing character and distinctive history of Wilton Park to make a place of real interest that will be a credit to Beaconsfield. Inland Homes' commitment to the quality of the design will ensure our common vision for the area will go forward into the future.'

ENDS

Enquiries:

Inland Homes plc:

Tel: +44 (0) 1494 762450

Stephen Wicks, Chief Executive

Nishith Malde, Finance Director

Gary Skinner, Managing Director

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Dominic Morley

Erik Anderson

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7 457 2020

Mark Garraway

James Gray

Notes to Editors:

Incorporated in the UK in 2005, Inland Homes plc is an AIM listed specialist housebuilder and brownfield developer, dedicated to achieving excellence in sustainability and design.

Inland Homes acquires brownfield land in the South and South-East of England principally for residentially led development schemes. The business then enhances the land value by obtaining planning permission, before building open market and affordable homes or selling surplus consented land to other developers to generate cash.

The Company is committed to extensive public and community consultation in order to ensure that, where possible, local community needs and objectives are met.

Inland's aim is to create sustainable communities and homes which set a benchmark for all future developments in the South and South East of England. The Company is always looking for brownfield sites without planning permission for future development.

For further information, please visit the Inland Homes website at www.inlandhomes.co.uk.

Hugg Homes - www.hugghomes.co.uk

Rosewood Housing - www.rosewoodhousing.co.uk

Disclaimer

Inland Homes plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:52:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INLAND HOMES PLC
02:53aUPDATE ON WILTON PARK 02-DECEMBER-20 : 00
PU
10/29PURCHASE OF JV PARTNER AT CHESHUNT L : 15
PU
10/15TRADING UPDATE 15-OCTOBER-2019 07 : 00
PU
09/23WILTON PARK PLANNING CONSENT & CHESH : 00
PU
08/05PLANNING CONSENT GRANTED AT CHESHUNT : 00
PU
07/08DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING 08-JULY-2 : 00
PU
07/03ISSUE OF ZERO DIVIDEND PREFERENCE SH : 30
PU
06/26MAJOR PLANNING APPLICATION APPROVED : 00
PU
06/20INLAND HOMES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/06PLANNING APPLICATIONS & ACCOUNTING R : 00
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 185 M
EBIT 2019 24,5 M
Net income 2019 17,6 M
Debt 2019 99,9 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,14x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 164 M
Chart INLAND HOMES PLC
Duration : Period :
Inland Homes plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INLAND HOMES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 114,00  GBp
Last Close Price 79,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Desmond Wicks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Terry Rene Roydon Non-Executive Chairman
Nishith Motilal Meghji Mulji Malde Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Simon Charles Bennett Senior Independent Director
Gary John Skinner Managing Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INLAND HOMES PLC52.88%212
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.52%42 165
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.05%36 741
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.27%30 836
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.42%30 010
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.18.66%24 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group