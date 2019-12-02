Update on Wilton Park 02-December-2019 07:00

02 December 2019

Inland Homes plc ('Inland Homes', 'Group' or 'Company')

Planning permission granted at Wilton Park is free from legal challenge

Inland Homes plc is pleased to announce that the planning permission granted at Wilton Park, Beaconsfield is now through the judicial review period and is free from any legal challenge.

Inland Homes is also able to advise that Adam Architecture has been appointed to design and submit a detailed planning application for phases one and two of the scheme, which comprise of 146 homes, including 26% affordable housing.

Inland Homes plans to submit the reserved matters applications in the early new year.

ADAM Architecture specialises in traditional design, with a strong track record of designing new housing developments across the country that sensitively complement their setting, reflect local heritage and create places where people want to live, work and visit.

With over 40 years of practical experience in commercial housing and traditional architecture, ADAM Architecture brings to this project an in-depth understanding of the commercial realities of development, and the latest thinking in residential and urban design.

Wilton Park is Inland Homes' flagship development, with an estimated gross development value of £350 million. The development will deliver 350 homes 1,730 sq m of commercial space, as well as a new two-hectare public park; expanded, purpose built premises for the nursery school; and permanent sports pitches and facilities for Beaconsfield Town Football Club youth teams. Inland Homes will also complete the final section of the A355 Beaconsfield relief road, easing traffic flow in the local area.

In addition to the consented plans, there are provisional proposals for further development on the site which could provide a further 250 homes and 18,500 sq m of commercial space.

Stephen Wicks, Group Chief Executive at Inland Homes, commented:

'We are delighted the planning is now free from challenge and that these eminent architects have been appointed. The scheme will be traditional and spectacular, and we are excited about the prospect of creating a new landmark destination for Buckinghamshire. The scheme will deliver a wide range of benefits both for the existing local community and residents at the new Wilton Park, and first-rate architecture and design will be key to its success for generations to come.'

Robert Adam, ADAM Architecture, commented:

'This is a great opportunity to use the existing character and distinctive history of Wilton Park to make a place of real interest that will be a credit to Beaconsfield. Inland Homes' commitment to the quality of the design will ensure our common vision for the area will go forward into the future.'

ENDS

Enquiries:

Inland Homes plc: Tel: +44 (0) 1494 762450 Stephen Wicks, Chief Executive Nishith Malde, Finance Director Gary Skinner, Managing Director Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Dominic Morley Erik Anderson Instinctif Partners Tel: +44 (0) 20 7 457 2020 Mark Garraway James Gray

Notes to Editors:

Incorporated in the UK in 2005, Inland Homes plc is an AIM listed specialist housebuilder and brownfield developer, dedicated to achieving excellence in sustainability and design.

Inland Homes acquires brownfield land in the South and South-East of England principally for residentially led development schemes. The business then enhances the land value by obtaining planning permission, before building open market and affordable homes or selling surplus consented land to other developers to generate cash.

The Company is committed to extensive public and community consultation in order to ensure that, where possible, local community needs and objectives are met.

Inland's aim is to create sustainable communities and homes which set a benchmark for all future developments in the South and South East of England. The Company is always looking for brownfield sites without planning permission for future development.

For further information, please visit the Inland Homes website at www.inlandhomes.co.uk.

Hugg Homes - www.hugghomes.co.uk

Rosewood Housing - www.rosewoodhousing.co.uk