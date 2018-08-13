Inmarsat : Leading SITAONAIR pilot weather solution certified to deliver real-time weather information on Inmarsat’s SB-S

Leading SITAONAIR pilot weather solution certified to deliver real-time weather information on Inmarsat's SB-S

13 August 2018 - SITAONAIR's EFB Weather Awareness Solution (eWAS) is the latest application certified by Inmarsat for use across its next-generation SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S) communications platform for the flight deck, allowing airlines to now receive the latest weather view in real-time during flights.

Following its certification under Inmarsat's Aviation Certified Application Provider (CAP) Programme, eWAS users will now be able to seamlessly utilize SITAONAIR's best-in-class technology for pilots using real-time SB-S datalink connectivity.

The popular pilot weather solution offers up-to-date views of severe weather, which can then enable a smoother, more efficient inflight experience for passengers and crew - and avoid related cost implications that were once deemed unavoidable. Severe turbulence, lightning, ice crystalization and other volatile weather phenomena can significantly impact an airline's bottom line, with a single weather event sometimes costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, in addition to negatively impacting on-time performance targets. Such weather phenomena can rapidly appear, shift location, and grow in intensity, posing an increasing problem for airlines that traditional weather briefing packages cannot deal with.

According to a recent study published by the London School of Economics, optimising flight routes in real time, through IP-enabled communications that provide better weather information to the cockpit, yields an estimated 1% fuel reduction per flight. This equates to 3.39 billion litres of fuel, 8.3 million tonnes of CO 2 and $1.3 billion in fuel savings annually, based on current fuel costs.

SB-S entered commercial service in April this year, giving airlines worldwide unparalleled, secure visibility into their operations. Utilising market-leading aviation applications, SB-S can improve delay management and scheduling, maintenance capability, fleet and flight crew management, efficiency and predictability, and can reduce aircraft turnaround time. In the future, through its use with modernisation programmes such as the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR), it will enable enhanced air traffic management, allowing reduced separation standards and enabling dynamic rerouting and tailored arrivals.

SITAONAIR's role as an SB-S distribution partner is key to how the company is shaping the future aircraft communications landscape. In supporting the evolution and diversification of aircraft communication technologies, SITAONAIR is helping empower its customers to negotiate an increasingly crowded airspace, and access enhanced capabilities.

Dominique El Bez, VP, Product & Strategy, SITAONAIR, says: 'In embracing this age of digital transformation, SITAONAIR is reinventing aircraft operations and the inflight experience, to improve safety and efficiencies, and make it more enjoyable. With our eWAS solution now certified for SB-S, and as a key SB-S distributor, we now go one step further in delivering the promises of the connected aircraft to our customers.'

'More than 10,000 pilots are already using the eWAS application, with its best-in-class features, helping them to stay a step ahead and avoid the avoidable. By connecting the eWAS application over SB-S' dedicated IP platform for the cockpit, pilots will experience the added benefits of real-time weather updates inflight. Even avoiding a single weather event brings an immediate return on investment to an airline.'

John Broughton, VP Safety and Operational Services, Inmarsat Aviation says: 'SITAONAIR and Inmarsat have been partners for years in bringing the benefits of satellite communications to the aviation market and we are proud to welcome SITAONAIR's eWAS solution to the family of integrated, certified applications now available to SB-S customers. Delivering enhanced weather awareness to the connected aircraft represents a significant opportunity for fuel savings and reduced emissions for airlines.'

About SITAONAIR

SITAONAIR is the air travel industry's trusted connected aircraft service expert, powering innovation with recognized expertise and future-proof solutions. With our unrivalled industry-backed heritage, SITAONAIR delivers the promises of the connected aircraft, empowering 400+ airlines and 16,000+ aircraft to navigate the complexity of connectivity with our best-in-class solutions and services for passengers, cockpit and cabin crew, flight operations, aircraft big data and air traffic management. We believe that embracing a digital shift will reinvent the operation of aircraft, flight and on-board experience - making it safer, more efficient and enjoyable.

SITAONAIR is a subsidiary of The SITA Group, the communications and IT solution provider that transforms air travel through technology for airlines, at airports and on aircraft.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. Since 1979, Inmarsat has been providing reliable voice and high-speed data communications to governments, enterprises and other organisations, with a range of services that can be used on land, at sea or in the air. Inmarsat operates around the world, with a presence in the major ports and centres of commerce on every continent. Inmarsat is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ISAT.L).

