Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Inmarsat    ISAT   GB00B09LSH68

INMARSAT

(ISAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/25 04:12:16 am
543.4 GBp   +7.35%
04:09aINMARSAT : Private equity-led consortium to buy Inmarsat for $3.4 billion cash
RE
03/22INMARSAT : Form 8.3 - Inmarsat plc
AQ
03/21INMARSAT PL : Inmarsat plc
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Inmarsat : Private equity-led consortium to buy Inmarsat for $3.4 billion cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 04:09am EDT
Staff at satellite communications company Inmarsat work in front of a screen showing subscribers using their service throughout the world, at their headquarters in London

(Reuters) - A private equity-led consortium on Monday agreed to buy British satellite operator Inmarsat for about $3.4 billion in cash, six months after Inmarsat rebuffed a slightly lower cash and stock bid from U.S. satellite group EchoStar.

The consortium includes UK-based Apax Partners, U.S.-based Warburg Pincus and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

Under terms of the deal, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $7.21 in cash per Inmarsat share, which comprises cash of $7.09 for each share plus a previously agreed final dividend of $0.12 per share.

The $7.21 offer represents an almost 45 percent premium to Inmarsat's close on Feb. 27, a day before media reports said EchoStar was expected to renew its interest in the company.

The consortium's approach, which was made on Jan. 31 and revealed last week, comes after Inmarsat rebuffed a $3.25 billion cash and stock bid from EchoStar, saying the offer undervalued the company.

Inmarsat, a long established provider of communication services to shipping, sees a growing opportunity to supply in-flight broadband services to commercial aircraft.

Inmarsat has been investing heavily in its networks and as a result cut its dividend last year.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION -3.57% 35.89 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
INMARSAT 5.69% 535 Delayed Quote.33.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INMARSAT
04:09aINMARSAT : Private equity-led consortium to buy Inmarsat for $3.4 billion cash
RE
03/22INMARSAT : Form 8.3 - Inmarsat plc
AQ
03/21INMARSAT PL : Inmarsat plc
AQ
03/21NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Inmarsat PLC
PR
03/21INMARSAT : TO INFINITY Inmarsat shares rocket as it confirms $3.3bn offer after ..
AQ
03/21INMARSAT : Housebuilders and banks turn blue-chip tide
AQ
03/21INMARSAT : receives $3.3b buyout bid
AQ
03/20INMARSAT : in $3.3 billion go-private transatlantic deal talks (March 19)
RE
03/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100's winning streak broken as Brexit delay plea hi..
RE
03/20INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Inmarsat Plc
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 384 M
EBIT 2019 189 M
Net income 2019 91,8 M
Debt 2019 1 825 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 43,36
P/E ratio 2020 34,03
EV / Sales 2019 3,56x
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
Capitalization 3 099 M
Chart INMARSAT
Duration : Period :
Inmarsat Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INMARSAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,54 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Edward Pearce Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew John Sukawaty Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Smith Chief Operations Officer
Antony Jeffrey Bates Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Hadinger Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INMARSAT33.46%3 099
SES-16.04%7 295
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-5.55%4 274
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC43.09%2 963
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD28.18%636
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-32.78%623
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.