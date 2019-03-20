Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Inmarsat    ISAT   GB00B09LSH68

INMARSAT

(ISAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Inmarsat : Shares in Inmarsat jump on fresh bid approach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A technician looks at a solar panel on the Inmarsat S-Band/Hellas-Sat 3 satellite in the clean room facilities of the Thales Alenia Space plant in Cannes, France, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Inmarsat Plc jumped 17 percent on Wednesday after the British satellite operator said it was in talks about a $3.3 billion (2.5 billion pounds) cash offer from a private equity-led consortium, opening up the possibility of a bidding war.

The consortium, which initially included UK-based Apax Partners, U.S.-based Warburg Pincus and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), was later also joined by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Inmarsat said. 

"The proposal remains under discussion", Inmarsat said late on Tuesday.

The January 31 approach came six months after Inmarsat rebuffed a $3.25 billion cash and shares bid from U.S. satellite group EchoStar.

Analysts at Jefferies said that Inmarsat's valuation meant it was no surprise to see renewed takeover interest.

"The decision to unilaterally disclose the consortium's six-week-old non-binding cash bid, almost identical in value to the rejected EchoStar bid, feels like a well-advised 'stalking horse' that could well now result in a revised bid (from either suitor)," Jefferies said.

Inmarsat, a long established provider of communication services to shipping, sees a growing opportunity to supply in-flight broadband services to commercial aircraft.

The stock has struggled in recent years as revenue in its maritime business - which is responsible for 41 percent of its total - has been eroded by competitors.

Inmarsat has also been investing heavily in its networks, particularly the opportunity to provide in-flight connectivity and as a result cut its dividend last year.

It was trading more than 60 percent off its end-2015 high before it announced the approach late on Tuesday.

The shares rose 17 percent to a five-month high on Wednesday in the company's best trading session since June 2005.

The consortium proposed a cash offer of $7.21, or 544 pence, for every Inmarsat share, a premium of 24 percent to Inmarsat's Tuesday close of 437.8 pence and a 47 percent premium to the price on Jan. 31.

Inmarsat sees capital expenditure moderating after 2020, which it hopes will boost cashflow. It also expects significant growth in markets including aviation and providing communications to government.

The company was the first international satellite operator to be privatised, and Apax was part of the group that invested in 2003, before taking it public two years later.

According to UK takeover rules the consortium has until April. 16 to make a firm buyout offer or walk away.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Justin George Varghese; editing by Kate Holton and Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INMARSAT
06:30aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Inmarsat Plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
06:12aINMARSAT : Shares in Inmarsat jump on fresh bid approach
RE
06:08aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 clings on to gains as weaker pound supports, In..
RE
03/19INMARSAT : in $3.3 billion go-private transatlantic deal talks
RE
03/14INMARSAT : Iris programme to modernise European air traffic management enters im..
AQ
03/13INMARSAT : Iris programme to modernise European air traffic management enters im..
PU
03/11INMARSAT : Cobhams Satcom System to Solve Rotor-Induced Packet Loss
AQ
03/08INMARSAT : Satellite firm Inmarsat ups income as in-flight broadband demand soar..
AQ
03/07INMARSAT : and Knight Pisold collaborate to deliver remote tailings dam monitori..
AQ
03/07INMARSAT : fourth quarter earnings up 15 percent
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 383 M
EBIT 2019 182 M
Net income 2019 69,0 M
Debt 2019 1 911 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 39,78
P/E ratio 2020 28,70
EV / Sales 2019 3,33x
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
Capitalization 2 692 M
Chart INMARSAT
Duration : Period :
Inmarsat Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INMARSAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,41 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Edward Pearce Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew John Sukawaty Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Smith Chief Operations Officer
Antony Jeffrey Bates Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Hadinger Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INMARSAT15.42%2 692
SES-8.02%8 043
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-2.82%4 379
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC42.98%2 929
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-26.75%679
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD24.40%605
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.