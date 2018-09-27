Inmarsat offers new insight into on-board satellite communications

2018 Superyacht Connectivity Report indicates low levels of cyber security

and increasing demand for home broadband equivalent speeds across the fleet

27 September 2018: Inmarsat today announced the publication of the 2018 Superyacht Connectivity Report, which highlights the crucial role that satellite communications is playing in addressing connectivity issues within the Superyacht market.

The research, which is available for the first time as a downloadable report, reveals that almost three-quarters (73%) of Superyacht owners are demanding seamless connectivity wherever they sail and speeds that are comparable to home broadband services. The Inmarsat report also highlights the issue of low cyber resilience with almost two-thirds (64%) of Superyachts dependent on simple, on-board firewall or crew managed systems. The research found that less than one-quarter (23%) placed the cyber resilience of the vessels in the 'hands of experts'.

Part of Inmarsat's 2018 Research Programme and produced in association with The Superyacht Group, the 2018 Superyacht Connectivity Report provides valuable insight into the usage and requirements expected of communications by captains, crews and shore-based technical professionals. The key findings will form the basis of interactive sessions with Superyacht professionals and decision makers during the Monaco Yacht Show.

An important function of the new report is to enable Inmarsat to enhance its global connectivity solutions still further to address the specific demands of the Superyacht market.

Further important findings include:

Many yachts are carrying ageing hardware

50% of those surveyed are sailing with satellite equipment over four years old and only a quarter of captain and crew have replaced their hardware equipment in the last two years

43% rate safety and compliance as the number one usage, followed by IoT sensors and applications with 34%

Satellite specialists are involved in the system specification at the project concept and engineering phases in 42% of cases

Inmarsat has designed its Fleet Xpress global service for superyachts to address these needs and to add flexibility to meet seasonal demand changes, delivering the high data speeds enabled by Inmarsat's Global Xpress Ka-band technology, combined with the proven reliability of FleetBroadband.

With cyber security emerging as a critical issue, Inmarsat developed and launched Fleet Secure, the newly integrated service that provides both network and end-point security alongside cyber threat detection.

Inmarsat's Rob Myers, Senior Director, Maritime Market Development, said: 'Cyber resilience is one of the key issues we will be discussing with captains and crew at the Monaco Yacht Show, with the report indicating that the level of cyber security deployed by the global superyacht fleet is minimal. We are looking forward to working with them to provide more robust and accessible options than they currently employ to ensure the future safety of these vessels.

'Our valuable survey into exactly how the owners' representatives, captains and engineers use satellite communication has been extremely well received in the market and provided us with an enhanced understanding of future needs. Inmarsat will continue to develop its range of services and our engagement with superyacht captains and crews based on these survey results will form part of a process of continual improvement. Our goal is simple; to keep superyachts connected and safe, wherever they sail in the world.'

Respondents to the survey, including captains, chief engineers, technical professionals and senior crew, have worked on over 160 superyacht installations.

Reflecting the growth in demand for on-board communications solutions, Inmarsat is also announcing the appointment of SSI-Monaco as a new Fleet Xpress reseller, while e3 Systems has been awarded TIER 1 status for Fleet Xpress for Superyachts.

The 2018 Inmarsat Superyacht Connectivity Report is available for download now by clicking on the following link.

