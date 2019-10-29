Inmarsat further strengthens commitment to mining sector by joining Global Mining Guidelines Group

29 October 2019: Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, today announced that it has joined the Global Mining Guidelines Group (GMG), an organisation that encourages collaboration and innovation across the mining sector. The move is a further reflection of Inmarsat's ongoing engagement with the industry and their continued efforts to support the sector's goal towards zero harm and improved environmental performance in areas such as tailings dams.

The Global Mining Guidelines Group is an established and open platform where representatives from mining companies, regulators and research organisations regularly come together to discuss challenges, successes and disruptive technologies across the mining industry. As a multi-stakeholder organisation with representation from mining regions around the world, their aim is to draw on global experience to create guidelines that solve shared problems, encourage innovation, and help reach alignment in the sector. Amongst other achievements, the GMG have been pioneers in setting guidelines for implementing autonomous vehicle standards and infrastructure for underground communications.

Following the launch of its innovative tailings dam monitoring solution earlier this year, Inmarsat's membership offers a boost in the continued push towards a clear and standardised approach to tailings dam management. Inmarsat's IoT-based monitoring solution leverages advanced connectivity technologies to give mining companies increased visibility over the integrity of their dams, enabling them to enhance safety and make faster and smarter decisions.

Commenting on Inmarsat's membership of the GMG, Joe Carr, Director of Mining Innovation at Inmarsat, said: 'The Global Mining Guidelines Group is another great example of collaboration across the mining industry and their work highlights the importance of key stakeholders in different regions joining forces. Our membership of GMG is another step in our deeper engagement with the industry and offers the GMG a different dimension in their mission to broaden the use of innovative technology and improve safety across the sector. In particular, joining GMG at the top 'leadership' level enables us to widen the sector's exposure to new skills and technologies, such as our tailings dam solution, helping make the industry safer and more efficient.'

Heather Ednie, GMG Managing Director, added: 'The mining sector is in an age of rapid transformation, and technological innovation is crucial for ensuring its longevity and ability to overcome a number of different and ongoing challenges. With their global portfolio of satellite networks, Inmarsat's membership and continued commitment to the sector expands the possibilities for global innovation and improving safety across the mining supply chain. We are excited to welcome them to the GMG and look forward to working with them to achieve an innovative, productive, safe and sustainable future for mining.'

