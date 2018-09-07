InMed Pharmaceuticals : to Report Fourth Quarter, and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results and Business Update on September 13, 2018

VANCOUVER, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN; OTCQX:IMLFF), a fully integrated, cannabinoid-based biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary bioinformatics and biosynthesis platform technologies to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs, will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2018, which is the Company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 ("4Q18"), on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Toronto: +1-416-764-8688 Vancouver: +1-778-383-7413 North America (Toll Free): +1-888-390-0546 Conference ID: 06140730 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1825233/41E80E655BB542139BF0CC542AD952D5

Replays, Available through September 20, 2018:

Toronto: +1-416-764-8677 North America (Toll Free): +1-888-390-0541 Playback Passcode: 140730#

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2018 will be available at www.sedar.com on September 13, 2018.

About InMed:

InMed is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing novel therapies through the research and development into the extensive pharmacology of cannabinoids coupled with innovative drug delivery systems. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database drug/disease targeting tool, cannabinoid biosynthesis technology and drug development pipeline are the fundamental value drivers of the Company. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com

About Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). EB is a group of rare diseases that cause fragile, blistering skin. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, scratching or adhesive tape. In severe cases, the blisters may occur inside the body, such as the lining of the mouth or the stomach. Most types of epidermolysis bullosa are inherited. The condition usually presents in infancy or early childhood. Epidermolysis bullosa has no cure.

About INM-750. INM-750 is a proprietary, topical cannabinoid product candidate targeted as a therapy in epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and other potential dermatological and wound-healing applications. It has been specifically designed with the intent to: (i) modify the underlying cause of the disease in certain patients with EB Simplex (EBS, the most common form of EB), and (ii) to treat the major symptoms of the disease in all patients with EB. Preclinical data generated previously demonstrates that INM-750 may have a significant impact on certain symptoms of EB (which may include improvement of wound area to promote healing, reduction in pain, itch and inflammation, and providing antimicrobial activity). These disease hallmarks are key therapeutic targets for the effective treatment of EB as well as several other dermatological conditions. Additionally, our data indicate that INM-750 may have an impact on the underlying disease by increasing the production of certain proteins, called keratins, in the skin.

About Glaucoma. Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, which is vital to good vision. This damage is often caused by an abnormally high pressure in your eye. It is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. It can occur at any age but is more common in older adults. The most common form of glaucoma has no warning signs. The effect is so gradual that you may not notice a change in vision until the condition is at an advanced stage. Vision loss due to glaucoma can't be recovered.

About INM-085. InMed is developing a stimulus-responsive, nanoparticle-laden vehicle for controlled delivery of ophthalmic drugs into the aqueous humor of the eye. The first application of this delivery vehicle will be for INM-085 as a cannabinoid-based topical therapy to reduce the intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma as well as to serve as a neuroprotectant to the retinal ganglion cells. INM-085 is intended for application as a once-per-day eye drop administered immediately prior to the patient's bedtime, intending to assist in reducing the high rate of non-adherence with current glaucoma therapies. Additionally, this novel, proprietary delivery system for ocular drugs may also play an important role in enabling other companies' proprietary ocular drug candidates or re-invigorating the commercial potential of off-patent products that would benefit from a once-a-day dosing regimen.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: reporting financial results on September 13, 2018; the expected fundamental value drivers of the Company; the potential of INM-750 to impact EB; and initiating discussion with potential partners for INM-085.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: continued and timely positive preclinical and clinical efficacy data; the speed of regulatory approvals; demand for InMed's products; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: preclinical and clinical testing may not produce the desired results on a timely basis, or at all; regulatory applications may not be approved on a timely basis, or at all; suitable partners may not be located; economic or market conditions may worsen; and InMed's proprietary bioinformatics platform, biosynthesis manufacturing process and drug development programs may not deliver the expected level of results nor become the fundamental value drivers of the Company. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed is disclosed in InMed's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmed-pharmaceuticals-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2018-financial-results-and-business-update-on-september-13-2018-300704561.html

SOURCE InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.