Inmobiliaria Colonial    COL   ES0139140174

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL

(COL)
Inmobiliaria Colonial : The Company informs regarding the distribution of a cash dividend.

06/14/2019 | 09:34am EDT

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

Pursuant to Section 226 of the restated Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) approved by Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. ("Colonial" or the "Company") hereby discloses the following:

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT (HECHO RELEVANTE)

In connection with the resolution adopted under item two of today's General Shareholders' Meeting's agenda regarding the distribution of a cash dividend, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to pay such dividend in the terms set forth below:

  • Gross dividend per share: € 0.20.
  • Last trading date on which the shares will be traded with the right to receive the dividend (last trading date): June 26, 2019.
  • Date as of which the shares will be traded without the right to receive the dividend (ex date): June 27, 2019.
  • Date of determination of the shareholders with the right to receive the dividend (record date): June 28, 2019.
  • Date on which the dividend is paid (payment date): July 1, 2019.

Out of the gross dividend per share, as the case may be, the withholding of taxes to be payed shall be deducted.

The payment of the dividend will be executed by the participating entities in Iberclear (Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.), whereas CaixaBank, S.A. will act as paying agent.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 8 bis ("Ancillary provisions") of Colonial's Bylaws, and for the purposes of providing Colonial with the certification referred to in the aforementioned article by the subjects obligated to do so (i.e. shareholders of Colonial -or holders of economic rights, voting rights or financial instruments over shares of Colonial- in a percentage equal to or greater than 5% of the share capital), it is reported that the information contained in the aforementioned certificate must refer to July 1, 2019.

In Madrid, June 14, 2019.

Disclaimer

Inmobiliaria Colonial SA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:33:02 UTC
