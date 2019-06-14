Inmobiliaria Colonial : The Company informs regarding the resolutions approved by the General Shareholders´ Meeting

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS

Pursuant to Section 227 of the restated Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) approved by Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. ("Colonial" or the "Company") hereby discloses the following

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT (HECHO RELEVANTE)

The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Colonial held today, June 14, 2019, on second call, has approved all of the proposed resolutions which the Board of Directors of the Company agreed to submit to debate and approval. Said proposed resolutions were communicated through the publication of the corresponding Regulatory Announcement on May 10, 2019, with register number 278002.

In Madrid, June 14, 2019.