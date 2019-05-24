Inmobiliaria Colonial : The Company informs that the last mandatory announcement of the merger has been published today in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry (BORME).

Pursuant to Section 227 of the restated Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) approved by Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. ("Colonial" or the "Company") hereby discloses the following

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT (HECHO RELEVANTE)

Further to the Regulatory Announcement published on April 30, 2019 with registration number 277690, after the filing with the Commercial Registry of Madrid and Barcelona of the common draft terms of the merger by absorption between Colonial, as the absorbing company, and some wholly owned subsidiaries as the absorbed companies, the last mandatory announcement of the merger has been published today in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry (BORME), for the purposes of Section 51 of Ley 3/2009, de 3 de abril, sobre modificaciones estructurales de las sociedades mercantiles.

The announcement is also available on Colonial's corporate website (www.inmocolonial.com).

May 24, 2019.