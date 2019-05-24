Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Inmobiliaria Colonial    COL   ES0139140174

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL

(COL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inmobiliaria Colonial : The Company informs that the last mandatory announcement of the merger has been published today in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry (BORME).

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Pursuant to Section 227 of the restated Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) approved by Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. ("Colonial" or the "Company") hereby discloses the following

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT (HECHO RELEVANTE)

Further to the Regulatory Announcement published on April 30, 2019 with registration number 277690, after the filing with the Commercial Registry of Madrid and Barcelona of the common draft terms of the merger by absorption between Colonial, as the absorbing company, and some wholly owned subsidiaries as the absorbed companies, the last mandatory announcement of the merger has been published today in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry (BORME), for the purposes of Section 51 of Ley 3/2009, de 3 de abril, sobre modificaciones estructurales de las sociedades mercantiles.

The announcement is also available on Colonial's corporate website (www.inmocolonial.com).

May 24, 2019.

Disclaimer

Inmobiliaria Colonial SA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 08:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL
04:53aINMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : The Company informs that the last mandatory announcement..
PU
05/07INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : Colonial announces, that an audio webcast with audio con..
PU
04/30INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : Colonial announces the beginning of the integration proc..
PU
01/11INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : The Company informs that the last mandatory announcement..
PU
2018INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : Colonial announces the beginning of the integration proc..
PU
2018INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : The Company announces the admission to trading of the sh..
PU
2018INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : The Company announces that the public deed relating to t..
PU
2018INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : 3Q 2018 Results
PU
2018INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : Colonial publishes the documentation to support the Thir..
PU
2018INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL : Colonial remite documentación de soporte a la presentaci..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 371 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 426 M
Debt 2019 4 677 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,40
P/E ratio 2020 10,54
EV / Sales 2019 25,9x
EV / Sales 2020 24,6x
Capitalization 4 957 M
Chart INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL
Duration : Period :
Inmobiliaria Colonial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,66 €
Spread / Average Target -0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pere Viñolas Serra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Juan José Brugera Clavero Executive Chairman
Alberto Alcober Texeido Chief Operating Officer
Maria Ángeles Arderiu Ibars Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Fernández-Lerga Garralda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL19.91%5 544
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.17.69%20 332
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP23.35%9 847
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.10.47%9 789
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.56%8 213
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.10.70%7 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About