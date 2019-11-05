Log in
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA

COL
Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI : Colonial publishes the documentation to support the Third Quarter 2019 Results presentation that will be held through a webcast

11/05/2019

Pursuant to Section 228 of the restated Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) approved by Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. ("Colonial" or the "Company") hereby discloses the following

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ("HECHO RELEVANTE")

Following the Regulatory Announcement published on the 31st of October 2019, with the registered number 283199, Colonial publishes the documentation to support the presentation to analysts and investors corresponding to the Third Quarter results of 2019 that will be held today Tuesday 5th of November 2019 at 6:30 PM (CET) through webcast.

The information regarding the presentation is detailed below:

From Spain: +34 911140101+ Pin Code 73504168#

From Netherlands: +31207095119+ Pin Code 73504168#

From UK: +44 2071943759+ Pin Code 73504168#

From US: +1 6467224916+ Pin Code 73504168#

The presentation can be followed online through the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2127658-1/9FD1C65C7F8D8AA50B1531F0F3EB74FC?partnerref=rss-events

In addition, the presentation will be available on the website of the company.

In Madrid, November 5, 2019

Third Quarter Results 2019

November 2019

2019

3/19

Disclaimer

By attending this presentation and receiving this document, you are agreeing to be bound by the following limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws and/or may result in civil, administrative or criminal liabilities.

This document is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. It may not be reproduced, or redistributed to any other person, and it may not be published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The information contained in this presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI S.A. (the "Company") and has not been independently verified and will not be updated. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein and nothing in this Presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation. None of the Company nor any of its employees, officers, directors, advisers, representatives, agents or affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise, whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation.

This Presentation is for information purposes only and is incomplete without reference to, and should be viewed solely in conjunction with, the oral briefing provided by the Company and the Company's publicly available information. The information and opinions in this presentation are provided as at the date hereof and subject to change without notice. It is not the intention to provide, and you may not rely on these materials as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company's financial or trading position or prospects.

This Presentation does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice and does not take into account your investment objectives or legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or financial situation or particular needs. You are solely responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and for making your own independent assessment of the Company. You are solely responsible for seeking independent professional advice in relation to the Company. No responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for any of the information or for any action taken by you or any of your officers, employees, agents or associates on the basis of such information.

This Presentation contains financial information regarding the businesses and assets of the Company. Such financial information may not have been audited, reviewed or verified by any independent accounting firm. The inclusion of such financial information in this Presentation or any related presentation should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company, its affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of such information's portrayal of the financial condition or results of operations by the Company and should not be relied upon when making an investment decision. . Certain financial and statistical information in this document has been subject to rounding off adjustments. Accordingly, the sum of certain data may not conform to the expressed total.

Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These include, among other factors, changing economic, business or other market conditions, changing political conditions and the prospects for growth anticipated by the Company's management. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation and based upon past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The market and industry data and forecasts included in this Presentation were obtained from internal surveys, estimates, experts and studies, where appropriate as well as external market research, publicly available information and industry publications. The Company, it affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not independently verified the accuracy of any such market and industry data and forecasts and make no representations or warranties in relation thereto. Such data and forecasts are included herein for information purposes only. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this Presentation.

NEITHER THIS DOCUMENT NOR ANY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN CONSTITUTES AN OFFER OF PURCHASE, SALE OR EXCHANGE, NOR A REQUEST FOR AN OFFER OF PURCHASE, SALE OR EXCHANGE OF SECURITIES, OR ANY ADVICE OR RECOMMENDATION WITH RESPECT TO SUCH SECURITIES.

2

Agenda

  1. Highlights
    02_ Market
  1. Operational performance
  2. Financial performance
  3. Growth drivers
  4. Conclusion

3

Presenting management team

PRESENTING MANAGEMENT TEAM

Pere Viñolas

Carmina Ganyet

Carlos Krohmer

Chief Executive Officer

Corporate Managing Director

Chief Corporate Development Officer

4

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Inmobiliaria Colonial SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 17:59:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 357 M
EBIT 2019 277 M
Net income 2019 749 M
Debt 2019 4 598 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 7,72x
P/E ratio 2020 9,06x
EV / Sales2019 29,2x
EV / Sales2020 28,4x
Capitalization 5 830 M
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 10,59  €
Last Close Price 11,48  €
Spread / Highest target 9,76%
Spread / Average Target -7,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pere Viñolas Serra Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan José Brugera Clavero Executive Chairman
Alberto Alcober Texeido Chief Operating Officer
Maria Ángeles Arderiu Ibars Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Fernández-Lerga Garralda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA41.12%6 496
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.23.08%21 413
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION20.35%10 767
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION21.97%9 491
DEXUS12.34%9 001
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.6.35%6 986
