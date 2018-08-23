Innate Pharma announces a Change to its

2018 financial calendar

Marseille, France, August 23, 2018

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announced a change to its 2018 financial calendar. The financial statements as of June 30, 2018 will be issued on September 14, 2018, and not on September 17 as previously announced. The remainder of the 2018 financial calendar is unchanged.

September 14, 2018: Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2018

November 15, 2018: Publication of revenue for 3Q 2018

*** A conference call will be held on September 14, 2018 at 2:00pm (CEST) Dial in numbers: France and International: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03 US only: +1 646 722 4916 PIN code: 53841185# The presentation will be made available on the Company's website 30 minutes

before the conference begins. A replay will be available on Innate Pharma's website after the conference call. ***

All corporate information on the Company, such as its financial statements and corporate presentations, is available on the Company's website in the Investors' section ( http://www.innate-pharma.com/en/investors ).

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the body's own immune system.

Innate Pharma specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.

The Company's broad pipeline includes four first-in-class clinical stage antibodies as well as preclinical candidates and technologies that have the potential to address a broad range of cancer indications with high unmet medical needs.

Innate Pharma has pioneered the discovery and development of checkpoint inhibitors, with a unique expertise and understanding of Natural Killer cell biology. This innovative approach has resulted in major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi. Innate Pharma is building the foundations to become a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma has more than 180 employees and is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code

Ticker code

LEI FR0010331421



IPH



9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Reference prospectus filed with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website or on Innate Pharma's website.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

For additional information, please contact:

Investors







Innate Pharma



Danielle Spangler / Markus Metzger /

Jérôme Marino



Tel.: +33 (0)4 30 30 30 30



investors@innate-pharma.com



International Media







Consilium Strategic Communications



Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson



Tel.: +44 (0)20 3709 5700



InnatePharma@consilium-comms.com French Media







ATCG Press



Marie Puvieux



Mob: +33 (0)6 10 54 36 72



presse@atcg-partners.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INNATE PHARMA via Globenewswire

