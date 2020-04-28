Innate Pharma : Auditor's report PCAOB

Number of shares and voting rights as at April 28, 2020
78 898 264 ordinary shares
6,680 Preferred Shares 2016 (giving right to 811,400 voting rights) 7,581 Preferred Shares 2017 (giving right to 7,581 voting rights) 79,717,245 theorical voting rights (1)
79,698,670 exercisable voting rights (2)
The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended. The total number of theoretical voting rights includes (i) voting rights attached to AGAP 2016, i.e. 130 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-1 and 111 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-2 and (ii) voting rights attached to AGAP 2017, i.e. 1 voting right per AGAP 2017.
The total number of exercisable voting rights (or "net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares held in treasury by the Company, with suspended voting rights. It is released so as to ensure that the market is adequately informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.
Disclaimer
