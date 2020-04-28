Log in
INNATE PHARMA
(IPH)
FR0010331421

INNATE PHARMA

(IPH)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/28 12:15:49 pm
6.378 EUR   +4.90%
12:03pINNATE PHARMA : Financial resolutions tables
PU
12:03pINNATE PHARMA : Text of resolutions to the 2020 AGM
PU
12:03pINNATE PHARMA : Auditor's report PCAOB
PU
Innate Pharma : Auditor's report PCAOB

04/28/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

Number of shares and voting rights as at April 28, 2020

78 898 264 ordinary shares

6,680 Preferred Shares 2016 (giving right to 811,400 voting rights) 7,581 Preferred Shares 2017 (giving right to 7,581 voting rights) 79,717,245 theorical voting rights (1)

79,698,670 exercisable voting rights (2)

  1. The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended. The total number of theoretical voting rights includes (i) voting rights attached to AGAP 2016, i.e. 130 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-1 and 111 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-2 and (ii) voting rights attached to AGAP 2017, i.e. 1 voting right per AGAP 2017.
  2. The total number of exercisable voting rights (or "net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares held in treasury by the Company, with suspended voting rights. It is released so as to ensure that the market is adequately informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.

Disclaimer

Innate Pharma SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 16:02:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 112 M
EBIT 2020 -38,8 M
Net income 2020 -23,3 M
Finance 2020 125 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,20x
P/E ratio 2021 -19,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,16x
EV / Sales2021 4,34x
Capitalization 480 M
Technical analysis trends INNATE PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,58  €
Last Close Price 6,08  €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 90,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mondher Mahjoubi Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Brailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laure-Hélène Mercier CFO & Member-Executive Board
Eric Vivier Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Pierre F. Dodion Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNATE PHARMA2.01%520
LONZA GROUP20.27%32 645
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.07%25 455
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.65%25 429
CELLTRION, INC.-0.47%23 181
INCYTE CORPORATION17.93%22 342
