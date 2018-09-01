Log in
Innate Pharma : European Congress of Immunology 2018 (ECI 2018) | Amsterdam, Netherlands

09/01/2018 | 04:32am CEST

Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma to participate in 3 sessions at upcoming ECI 2018:

  • Late Breaking Hot Topic 1

Sunday, September 2, 2018; 15:15-15:30; Room: Elicium

Anti-NKG2A mAb is a checkpoint inhibitor that promotes anti-tumor immunity by unleashing both T and NK cells

E. Vivier, P. André, Marseille, France

  • Symposia Track B - Tumor immunology and therapy

Symposium 3 - Tumor vaccination principles and immuno therapy

Monday, September 3, 2018; 08:30-09:45; Room: Elicium

Definition of Natural Killer cell heterogeneity in humans and mice by high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing

Eric Vivier, France

  • Educational Session EDU.02 - The Utility of Theories in Immunology

Monday, September 3, 2018; 10:15-11:30; Room: Forum

The Discontinuity Theory of Immunity

Eric Vivier, France & Thomas Pradeu, France

Link to the ECI 2018 website.

Disclaimer

Innate Pharma SA published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 02:31:09 UTC
