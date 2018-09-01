Innate Pharma : European Congress of Immunology 2018 (ECI 2018) | Amsterdam, Netherlands

Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma to participate in 3 sessions at upcoming ECI 2018:
Late Breaking Hot Topic 1
Sunday, September 2, 2018; 15:15-15:30; Room: Elicium
Anti-NKG2A mAb is a checkpoint inhibitor that promotes anti-tumor immunity by unleashing both T and NK cells
E. Vivier, P. André, Marseille, France
Symposia Track B - Tumor immunology and therapy
Symposium 3 - Tumor vaccination principles and immuno therapy
Monday, September 3, 2018; 08:30-09:45; Room: Elicium
Definition of Natural Killer cell heterogeneity in humans and mice by high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing
Eric Vivier, France
Educational Session EDU.02 - The Utility of Theories in Immunology
Monday, September 3, 2018; 10:15-11:30; Room: Forum
The Discontinuity Theory of Immunity
Eric Vivier, France & Thomas Pradeu, France
