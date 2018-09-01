Innate Pharma : European Congress of Immunology 2018 (ECI 2018) | Amsterdam, Netherlands

Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma to participate in 3 sessions at upcoming ECI 2018:

Late Breaking Hot Topic 1

Sunday, September 2, 2018; 15:15-15:30; Room: Elicium

Anti-NKG2A mAb is a checkpoint inhibitor that promotes anti-tumor immunity by unleashing both T and NK cells

E. Vivier, P. André, Marseille, France

Symposia Track B - Tumor immunology and therapy

Symposium 3 - Tumor vaccination principles and immuno therapy

Monday, September 3, 2018; 08:30-09:45; Room: Elicium

Definition of Natural Killer cell heterogeneity in humans and mice by high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing

Eric Vivier, France

Educational Session EDU.02 - The Utility of Theories in Immunology

Monday, September 3, 2018; 10:15-11:30; Room: Forum

The Discontinuity Theory of Immunity

Eric Vivier, France & Thomas Pradeu, France

