Innate Pharma : Financial resolutions tables

Non-official translation - For information purpose only
DESCRIPTIVE TABLE OF THE RESOLUTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE EXTRAORDINATY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OF MAY 19, 2020
The table below summarizes the key elements of each of the financial resolutions to be submitted to the Extraordinary Shareho lders' Meeting of Innate Pharma (the "Company") to be held on May 19, 2020.
Resolution
SUBJECT MATTER OF THE RESOLUTION
DESCRIPTION
N°
∙
Allocation of stock options to executive employees of Innate Pharma Inc, a subsidiary of
the Company in the United States
∙
Total nominal amount of share capital increase that can be decided under this resolution:
€6,500
Authorization granted to the Executive Board to allocate
∙
Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 130,000 ordinary
shares
19
share subscription and/or
share purchase options
for
the benefit of employees
of the subsidiary of
the
∙
Vesting by one-third each year as from the date of allocation subject to presence condition
Company, Innate Pharma Inc.
∙
Retention of the option for two years from the date of allocation or retention of the shares
resulting from the exercise for one year from the date of exercise
∙
The use of this delegation by the Executive board requires the prior approval of the
Supervisory board
∙
Validity period: 38 months
1
∙
Free allocation of shares for the benefit of employed members of the Executive Committee,
employed senior executives and/or corporate officers of the Company or its eligible
consolidated subsidiaries under Article L. 225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial
code (list or relevant members established by the Executive board) as part of their annual
variable compensation
∙
Total nominal amount of the share capital increase that can be decided under this
Authorization granted
to the Executive Board to
resolution: €10 000
∙
Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 200,000 ordinary
allocate existing or new free shares for the benefit of
Lock-up period: one year as from the end of the one-year acquisition period, if the vesting
period is one year or no retention period if the vesting period is two years.
∙
The use of this delegation by the Executive board requires the prior approval of the
Supervisory board
∙
Voids the authorization granted by the 24thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on
May 22, 2019
∙
Validity period : 38 months
2
Authorization granted to the Executive Board to
allocate existing or new free shares on the basis of the
performance criteria for the benefit of executive
21 and 22
officers, employed members
of the Executive
Committee, employed senior
executives and/or
corporate officers and employees of the Company or
its subsidiaries
Free allocation of performance shares (the "Performance Free Shares") for the benefit of
employed members of the Executive Committee, employed senior executives and/or corporate officers (resolution n°21) and (ii) employees (resolution n°22) of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries under Article L.225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial code (list or relevant beneficiaries established by the Executive board)
Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this resolution resulting from the allocation and definitive acquisition of all the Performance Free Shares:
for the benefit of employed members of the Executive Committee, employed senior executives and/or corporate officers (resolution n°21): €38,500
for the benefit of employees (resolution n°22): €45,500
Maximum number of shares that can be issued under these resolutions:
for the benefit of employed members of the Executive Committee, employed senior executives and/or corporate officers (resolution n°21): 770,000
for the benefit of employees (resolution n°22): 910,000
The maximum number of Free Performance Shares that may be definitely acquired shall depend on the achievement of performance criteria as defined by the Supervisory board, upon recommendation of the Compensation and nomination committee.
Acquisition period: at least three years as from the allocation, subject to presence condition
Nolock-up period
The use of this delegation by the Executive board requires the prior approval of the Supervisory board
Voids the authorizations granted by the 25thand 26thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 22, 2019
Validity period: 38 months
3
∙Share capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights : shareholders
have a preferential subscription right to subscribe on an irreducible basis (in proportion
to the rights they hold) and as the case may be, on a reducible basis
∙Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this
resolution: €1,183,691.55
Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the
∙Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831 shares
purpose of issuing ordinary Company shares and/or of
∙Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall
securities giving access to the share capital of the
capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)
23
Company, with shareholders' preferential subscription
∙Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be
rights ("Rights Issue")
issued under this resolution: €150,000,000
∙The Executive board can limit the amount of share capital increase to at least ¾ of the
total decided amount, if the entire share capital increase is not subscribed
∙The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the
Supervisory board
∙Voids the 27ndresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019
∙Validity period: 26 months
4
Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the purpose of issuing ordinary Company shares and/or of securities giving access to the share capital of the
24Company, without shareholders' preferential subscription rights, through a public offering
Share capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights: shareholders do not have preferential subscription rights and all investors may subscribe. However, the Executive board may grant shareholders a priority right (exercised on an irreducible or reducible basis)
Total nominal amount of the capital increases that can be decided under this resolution: 1,183,691.55 euros.
Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831 shares.
Deduction of the amount of each capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall ceiling of 1,183,691.55 euros ( resolution n°31).
Minimum issuing price: weighted average of share price during the last 3 stock market trading days preceding the date of the launch of the public offering with a maximum discount of 10%
Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be issued under this resolution: €150,000,000
The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the Supervisory board
Voids the resolution n°28 of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019
Validity period: 26 months
5
Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the purpose of issuing, without shareholder's preferential
25subscription rights, ordinary shares of the Company and/or securities giving access to the share capital of the Company, within the framework of an offering as described in paragraph 1° of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
Possibility to carry out a share capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights by way of a private placement reserved for the benefit of qualified investors or restricted to a limited circle of investors pursuant to paragraph 1° of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this resolution : €1,183,091.55
Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831 shares
Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)
Minimum issuing price: weighted average of share price during the last 3 stock market trading days preceding the date of launch of the public offering with a maximum discount of 10%
Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be issued under this resolution: €150,000,000
The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the Supervisory board
Voids the 29thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019
Validity period: 26 months
6
∙Possibility to carry out a share capital increase without shareholders' preferential
subscription rights coupled with a minimum price formula different from the legal price
Determination of the issuance price, up to the limit of
formula: price at least equal to the volume-weighted average of the prices of the
Company's share on Euronext during the last 5 stock market trading days preceding the
10% of the share capital per annum, of the ordinary
26
date upon which the issuance price is set with a maximum discount of 15%
shares and/or of securities giving access to the share
∙Limitation: 10% of the share capital per year
capital of the Company, in the event of the suppression
of shareholders' preferential subscription rights
∙Application to share capital increases without shareholders' preferential subscription
rights (resolutions n°24 and 25)
∙Validity period: 26 months
7
Possibility to carry out a share capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription
rights and to reserve the right to subscribe:
(a) as part of an industrial or strategic agreement with the Company, to:
- industrial or commercial companies involved in the pharmaceutical / biotechnological sector,
or
- investment companies or investment funds' management companies or to investment funds,
governed by French or foreign law, or
- any other legal person (including a trust) or natural person that invests on a regular basis, in
the pharmaceutical / biotechnological sector, and
(b) in the context of an offer pursuant to article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial
Code for French investors and pursuant to the equivalent provisions for foreign investors to:
- industrial or commercial companies involved in the pharmaceutical / biotechnological sector,
or
- investment companies or investment funds' management companies or to investment funds,
Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the
governed by French or foreign law, or
purpose of issuing of ordinary Company shares and /or
of securities giving access to the share capital of the
- any other legal person (including a trust) or natural person that invests on a regular basis, in
27
Company,
without
shareholders'
preferential
the pharmaceutical / biotechnological sector,
subscription rights and reserved for certain categories
of investors
meeting, in each of the cases referred to above, the criteria for participating in such an offer, or
- investment services providers, governed by French or foreign law, able to underwrite the
completion of such an offer;
∙Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this
resolution : €1,183,691.55
∙Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831 shares
∙Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall
capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)
∙Minimum issuing price: weighted average of share price for the last 5 stock market
trading days preceding the date on which the issuance price is set with a maximum
discount of 15%
∙Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be
issued under this resolution: €150,000,000
∙The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the
8
Supervisory board
∙Voids the 31thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019
∙Overallotment option: possibility to increase the number of securities to be issued at the
same price:
Authorization granted to the Executive board to
-
Within the 30 days following the closing of the subscription, and
increase the number of securities to be issued in the
-
Within the limit of 15% of the initial issuance and at the same initial issuance
28
event of a share capital increase, with or without
price
shareholders' preferential subscription rights
∙
Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the capped
amount of €1,183,691.55
∙Application to share capital increases with or
without shareholders' preferential
subscription rights (resolutions n°23, 24, 25 and 27)
∙Validity period: 26 months
∙Possibility to carry out share capital increase to
remunerate contributions in kind
comprised of equity securities or securities giving access to the share capital without
further approval of the Shareholders' Meeting
Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the
∙Limitation: 10% of share capital
∙Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be
purpose of issuing ordinary shares and/or securities
issued under this resolution: €150,000,000
29
giving access to the share capital of the Company, as
compensation for contributions in kind comprised of
∙Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall
equity securities or securities giving access to the
capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)
share capital
∙The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the
Supervisory board
∙Voids the 33thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019
∙Validity period: 26 months
9
∙Share capital increase carried out by way of a public exchange offer
∙Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this
resolution: €1,183,691.55
Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the
∙
Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831
ordinary shares
30
purpose of issuing ordinary shares and/or securities
giving access to the share capital of the Company, in
∙Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall
the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the
capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)
Company
∙The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the
Supervisory board
∙Voids the 34thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019
∙Validity period: 26 months
31
Overall limitation on authorisations
∙
Overall capped amount applicable to resolutions n°23 to 25 and 27 to 30of
€1,183,691.55
10
∙
Share capital increase reserved for the benefit of employed members of a CSP
∙
Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this resolution:
€10,000
∙
Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 200,000 shares
∙
Minimum issuance price:
Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the
-when the duration of the lock-up period stipulated by the savings plan is less
purpose of issuing ordinary shares and/or securities
than 10 years: 80% of the average of the first listed prices of the Company's
giving access to the share capital of the Company for
share on the Euronext Paris stock exchange during the twenty stock market
32
the benefit of the members of a company savings plan
trading days preceding the date of the decision setting the opening date for
(CSP)
subscription
-when said lock-up period is greater than or equal to 10 years: to 70% of the
average of the first listed prices of the Company's share on the Euronext Paris
stock exchange during the twenty stock market trading days preceding the
date of the decision setting the opening date for subscription
∙
The use of this delegation by the Executive board requires the prior approval of the
Supervisory board
∙
Voids the resolution n°31 of the Shareholder's Meeting of May 29, 2018
∙
Validity period: 26 months
Delegation of power to the Executive board for the
∙
Limitation: 10% of share capital over a period of 24 months
purpose of cancelling all or part of the treasury share
∙
Voids the resolution n°37 of the Shareholder's Meeting of May 22, 2019
33
of the Company, acquired pursuant to the authorization