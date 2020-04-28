Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Innate Pharma    IPH   FR0010331421

INNATE PHARMA

(IPH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/28 12:15:49 pm
6.378 EUR   +4.90%
12:03pINNATE PHARMA : Financial resolutions tables
PU
12:03pINNATE PHARMA : Text of resolutions to the 2020 AGM
PU
12:03pINNATE PHARMA : Auditor's report PCAOB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innate Pharma : Financial resolutions tables

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

DESCRIPTIVE TABLE OF THE RESOLUTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED TO THE EXTRAORDINATY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF MAY 19, 2020

The table below summarizes the key elements of each of the financial resolutions to be submitted to the Extraordinary Shareho lders' Meeting of Innate Pharma (the "Company") to be held on May 19, 2020.

Resolution

SUBJECT MATTER OF THE RESOLUTION

DESCRIPTION

Allocation of stock options to executive employees of Innate Pharma Inc, a subsidiary of

the Company in the United States

Total nominal amount of share capital increase that can be decided under this resolution:

€6,500

Authorization granted to the Executive Board to allocate

Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 130,000 ordinary

shares

19

share subscription and/or

share purchase options

for

the benefit of employees

of the subsidiary of

the

Vesting by one-third each year as from the date of allocation subject to presence condition

Company, Innate Pharma Inc.

Retention of the option for two years from the date of allocation or retention of the shares

resulting from the exercise for one year from the date of exercise

The use of this delegation by the Executive board requires the prior approval of the

Supervisory board

Validity period: 38 months

1

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Free allocation of shares for the benefit of employed members of the Executive Committee,

employed senior executives and/or corporate officers of the Company or its eligible

consolidated subsidiaries under Article L. 225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial

code (list or relevant members established by the Executive board) as part of their annual

variable compensation

Total nominal amount of the share capital increase that can be decided under this

Authorization granted

to the Executive Board to

resolution: €10 000

Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 200,000 ordinary

allocate existing or new free shares for the benefit of

shares

employed members of the Executive Committee,

20

employed senior executives and/or corporate officers

Acquisition

period: one year as from

the allocation, subject to performance conditions

of the Company or its

subsidiaries as part of their

decided by

the Executive board and

subject to the beneficiary(ies)' presence in the

variable annual compensation

Company or its subsidiaries.

Lock-up period: one year as from the end of the one-year acquisition period, if the vesting

period is one year or no retention period if the vesting period is two years.

The use of this delegation by the Executive board requires the prior approval of the

Supervisory board

Voids the authorization granted by the 24thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on

May 22, 2019

Validity period : 38 months

2

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Authorization granted to the Executive Board to

allocate existing or new free shares on the basis of the

performance criteria for the benefit of executive

21 and 22

officers, employed members

of the Executive

Committee, employed senior

executives and/or

corporate officers and employees of the Company or

its subsidiaries

  • Free allocation of performance shares (the "Performance Free Shares") for the benefit of
    1. employed members of the Executive Committee, employed senior executives and/or corporate officers (resolution n°21) and (ii) employees (resolution n°22) of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries under Article L.225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial code (list or relevant beneficiaries established by the Executive board)
  • Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this resolution resulting from the allocation and definitive acquisition of all the Performance Free Shares:
    1. for the benefit of employed members of the Executive Committee, employed senior executives and/or corporate officers (resolution n°21): €38,500
    2. for the benefit of employees (resolution n°22): €45,500
  • Maximum number of shares that can be issued under these resolutions:
    1. for the benefit of employed members of the Executive Committee, employed senior executives and/or corporate officers (resolution n°21): 770,000
    2. for the benefit of employees (resolution n°22): 910,000

The maximum number of Free Performance Shares that may be definitely acquired shall depend on the achievement of performance criteria as defined by the Supervisory board, upon recommendation of the Compensation and nomination committee.

  • Acquisition period: at least three years as from the allocation, subject to presence condition
  • Nolock-up period
  • The use of this delegation by the Executive board requires the prior approval of the Supervisory board
  • Voids the authorizations granted by the 25thand 26thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on May 22, 2019
  • Validity period: 38 months

3

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Share capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights : shareholders

have a preferential subscription right to subscribe on an irreducible basis (in proportion

to the rights they hold) and as the case may be, on a reducible basis

Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this

resolution: €1,183,691.55

Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the

Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831 shares

purpose of issuing ordinary Company shares and/or of

Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall

securities giving access to the share capital of the

capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)

23

Company, with shareholders' preferential subscription

Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be

rights ("Rights Issue")

issued under this resolution: €150,000,000

The Executive board can limit the amount of share capital increase to at least ¾ of the

total decided amount, if the entire share capital increase is not subscribed

The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the

Supervisory board

Voids the 27ndresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019

Validity period: 26 months

4

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the purpose of issuing ordinary Company shares and/or of securities giving access to the share capital of the

24Company, without shareholders' preferential subscription rights, through a public offering

  • Share capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights: shareholders do not have preferential subscription rights and all investors may subscribe. However, the Executive board may grant shareholders a priority right (exercised on an irreducible or reducible basis)
  • Total nominal amount of the capital increases that can be decided under this resolution: 1,183,691.55 euros.
  • Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831 shares.
  • Deduction of the amount of each capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall ceiling of 1,183,691.55 euros ( resolution n°31).
  • Minimum issuing price: weighted average of share price during the last 3 stock market trading days preceding the date of the launch of the public offering with a maximum discount of 10%
  • Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be issued under this resolution: €150,000,000
  • The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the Supervisory board
  • Voids the resolution n°28 of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019
  • Validity period: 26 months

5

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the purpose of issuing, without shareholder's preferential

25subscription rights, ordinary shares of the Company and/or securities giving access to the share capital of the Company, within the framework of an offering as described in paragraph 1° of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code

  • Possibility to carry out a share capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights by way of a private placement reserved for the benefit of qualified investors or restricted to a limited circle of investors pursuant to paragraph 1° of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
  • Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this resolution : €1,183,091.55
  • Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831 shares
  • Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)
  • Minimum issuing price: weighted average of share price during the last 3 stock market trading days preceding the date of launch of the public offering with a maximum discount of 10%
  • Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be issued under this resolution: €150,000,000
  • The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the Supervisory board
  • Voids the 29thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019
  • Validity period: 26 months

6

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Possibility to carry out a share capital increase without shareholders' preferential

subscription rights coupled with a minimum price formula different from the legal price

Determination of the issuance price, up to the limit of

formula: price at least equal to the volume-weighted average of the prices of the

Company's share on Euronext during the last 5 stock market trading days preceding the

10% of the share capital per annum, of the ordinary

26

date upon which the issuance price is set with a maximum discount of 15%

shares and/or of securities giving access to the share

Limitation: 10% of the share capital per year

capital of the Company, in the event of the suppression

of shareholders' preferential subscription rights

Application to share capital increases without shareholders' preferential subscription

rights (resolutions n°24 and 25)

Validity period: 26 months

7

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Possibility to carry out a share capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription

rights and to reserve the right to subscribe:

(a) as part of an industrial or strategic agreement with the Company, to:

- industrial or commercial companies involved in the pharmaceutical / biotechnological sector,

or

- investment companies or investment funds' management companies or to investment funds,

governed by French or foreign law, or

- any other legal person (including a trust) or natural person that invests on a regular basis, in

the pharmaceutical / biotechnological sector, and

(b) in the context of an offer pursuant to article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial

Code for French investors and pursuant to the equivalent provisions for foreign investors to:

- industrial or commercial companies involved in the pharmaceutical / biotechnological sector,

or

- investment companies or investment funds' management companies or to investment funds,

Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the

governed by French or foreign law, or

purpose of issuing of ordinary Company shares and /or

of securities giving access to the share capital of the

- any other legal person (including a trust) or natural person that invests on a regular basis, in

27

Company,

without

shareholders'

preferential

the pharmaceutical / biotechnological sector,

subscription rights and reserved for certain categories

of investors

meeting, in each of the cases referred to above, the criteria for participating in such an offer, or

- investment services providers, governed by French or foreign law, able to underwrite the

completion of such an offer;

Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this

resolution : €1,183,691.55

Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831 shares

Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall

capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)

Minimum issuing price: weighted average of share price for the last 5 stock market

trading days preceding the date on which the issuance price is set with a maximum

discount of 15%

Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be

issued under this resolution: €150,000,000

The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the

8

Supervisory board

Voids the 31thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Overallotment option: possibility to increase the number of securities to be issued at the

same price:

Authorization granted to the Executive board to

-

Within the 30 days following the closing of the subscription, and

increase the number of securities to be issued in the

-

Within the limit of 15% of the initial issuance and at the same initial issuance

28

event of a share capital increase, with or without

price

shareholders' preferential subscription rights

Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the capped

amount of €1,183,691.55

Application to share capital increases with or

without shareholders' preferential

subscription rights (resolutions n°23, 24, 25 and 27)

Validity period: 26 months

Possibility to carry out share capital increase to

remunerate contributions in kind

comprised of equity securities or securities giving access to the share capital without

further approval of the Shareholders' Meeting

Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the

Limitation: 10% of share capital

Maximum nominal amount of debt securities giving access to share capital that can be

purpose of issuing ordinary shares and/or securities

issued under this resolution: €150,000,000

29

giving access to the share capital of the Company, as

compensation for contributions in kind comprised of

Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall

equity securities or securities giving access to the

capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)

share capital

The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the

Supervisory board

Voids the 33thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019

Validity period: 26 months

9

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Share capital increase carried out by way of a public exchange offer

Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this

resolution: €1,183,691.55

Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the

Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 23,673,831

ordinary shares

30

purpose of issuing ordinary shares and/or securities

giving access to the share capital of the Company, in

Deduction of each share capital increase decided under this resolution from the overall

the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the

capped amount of €1,183,691.55 (resolution n°31)

Company

The use of this delegation by the Executive board is subject to the prior approval of the

Supervisory board

Voids the 34thresolution of the Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2019

Validity period: 26 months

31

Overall limitation on authorisations

Overall capped amount applicable to resolutions n°23 to 25 and 27 to 30of

€1,183,691.55

10

Non-official translation - For information purpose only

Share capital increase reserved for the benefit of employed members of a CSP

Total nominal amount of share capital increases that can be decided under this resolution:

€10,000

Maximum number of shares that can be issued under this resolution: 200,000 shares

Minimum issuance price:

Delegation of authority to the Executive Board for the

-when the duration of the lock-up period stipulated by the savings plan is less

purpose of issuing ordinary shares and/or securities

than 10 years: 80% of the average of the first listed prices of the Company's

giving access to the share capital of the Company for

share on the Euronext Paris stock exchange during the twenty stock market

32

the benefit of the members of a company savings plan

trading days preceding the date of the decision setting the opening date for

(CSP)

subscription

-when said lock-up period is greater than or equal to 10 years: to 70% of the

average of the first listed prices of the Company's share on the Euronext Paris

stock exchange during the twenty stock market trading days preceding the

date of the decision setting the opening date for subscription

The use of this delegation by the Executive board requires the prior approval of the

Supervisory board

Voids the resolution n°31 of the Shareholder's Meeting of May 29, 2018

Validity period: 26 months

Delegation of power to the Executive board for the

Limitation: 10% of share capital over a period of 24 months

purpose of cancelling all or part of the treasury share

Voids the resolution n°37 of the Shareholder's Meeting of May 22, 2019

33

of the Company, acquired pursuant to the authorization

to repurchase shares

Validity period : 18 months

11

Disclaimer

Innate Pharma SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 16:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INNATE PHARMA
12:03pINNATE PHARMA : Financial resolutions tables
PU
12:03pINNATE PHARMA : Text of resolutions to the 2020 AGM
PU
12:03pINNATE PHARMA : Auditor's report PCAOB
PU
11:58aINNATE PHARMA : Convening brochure to the 2020 AGM
PU
11:58aINNATE PHARMA : Governance report (Say on Pay extract)
PU
11:58aINNATE PHARMA : Executive board report to the 2020 AGM
PU
01:01aFirst Patient Dosed in Avdoralimab Phase II Clinical Trial in COVID-19 Patien..
GL
04/24Innate Pharma Files Its 2019 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enre..
GL
04/17INNATE PHARMA : AGM rectified Notice of Meeting BALO
PU
04/14INNATE PHARMA : to Hold Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 20..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 112 M
EBIT 2020 -38,8 M
Net income 2020 -23,3 M
Finance 2020 125 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,20x
P/E ratio 2021 -19,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,16x
EV / Sales2021 4,34x
Capitalization 480 M
Chart INNATE PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Innate Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNATE PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,58  €
Last Close Price 6,08  €
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 90,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mondher Mahjoubi Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Brailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Laure-Hélène Mercier CFO & Member-Executive Board
Eric Vivier Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Pierre F. Dodion Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNATE PHARMA2.01%520
LONZA GROUP20.27%32 645
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.07%25 455
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.65%25 429
CELLTRION, INC.-0.47%23 181
INCYTE CORPORATION17.93%22 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group