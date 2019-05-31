Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Innate Pharma    IPH   FR0010331421

INNATE PHARMA

(IPH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Innate Pharma : Innate Pharma announces publication in Cell on innovative multifunctional NKp46 NK cell engagers (NKCEs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 01:01am EDT
  • The findings describe potential first-in-class NKp46 NKCEs, a new generation of multifunctional antibody-based molecules for fighting cancer
  • The NKCE technology provides a versatile platform to generate formats that co-engage multiple receptors
  • Ongoing R&D collaborations for NKCEs with Sanofi and AstraZeneca

Marseille, France, May 31, 2019, 7:00 AM CEST

Innate Pharma SA (the “Company” - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 – IPH) today announces the publication of data demonstrating the potential of multifunctional NKp46 NKCEs in cancer immunotherapy. These findings, led by Professor Eric Vivier and the Innate Pharma teams in collaboration with Aix−Marseille University and the Marseille Immunopole cluster, were released in an article entitled "Multifunctional natural killer cell engagers targeting NKp46 trigger protective tumor immunity" in the online issue of Cell yesterday.

“Our multifunctional NKp46 NKCE technology provides a versatile platform to generate formats with the potential to co-engage up to three activating receptors on NK cells and two different tumor antigens on cancer cells,” explains Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma, Professor at Aix-Marseille University and lead author of this publication. These preclinical observations demonstrate the potential of NKp46 NKCEs, which were stable and had promising chemistry and manufacturing profiles compatible with industrial development. Together with a stronger anti-tumor activity in preclinical models than traditional standard therapeutic antibodies, these results support the clinical development of NKCEs for cancer immunotherapy”.

Most attempts in anti-tumor therapy to date have focused on manipulating effector T cells. T cell engager formats are in clinical development, but their use has so far been limited mostly to hematological diseases because of their potential toxicity. In this paper, the authors describe the manipulation of NK cells in cancer via NKCEs based on their anti-tumor effector potential and favorable toxicity profile as compared to T cells.

NKp46 NKCEs binds to one or two antigens at the surface of tumor cells, and engage both CD16 and NKp46 activating receptors on NK cells. The co-engagement of NKp46 synergizes with CD16 to induce full NK cell activation and tumor cell lysis. Further, NKp46 expression is often conserved on infiltrating NK cells in most solid tumors.

In the scope of the expanded oncology R&D collaboration announced in October 2018, AstraZeneca has recently acquired an option to exclusively license a multi-specific NKp46 NK cell engager from Innate Pharma preclinical portfolio.
Innate Pharma is eligible for up to $855 million in opt-in payments, development and commercial milestones and high-single to double-digit tiered royalties on net sales for this molecule if the option is exercised prior to the molecule reaching clinical development. After opt-in and up to the start of a Phase III clinical trial, AstraZeneca will incur all the development costs. Innate retains the right to participate in cost sharing for Phase III clinical trials in order to receive 50% profit and loss sharing within the EU. 
In addition, Innate Pharma has a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Sanofi for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers (one of which is now the IPH61 program), using Innate Pharma’s technology and Sanofi’s technology and tumor targets. Under the terms of this license agreement, Sanofi is responsible for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products resulting from the research collaboration. Innate Pharma is eligible to receive up to €400m in development and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma’s commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Pioneer in the biology of NK cell, Innate Pharma has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code
Ticker code
LEI		FR0010331421
IPH
9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Reference prospectus filed with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Innate Pharma’s website.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

For additional information, please contact:

Investors

 

Innate Pharma 

Dr. Markus Metzger/ Danielle Spangler
Jérôme Marino

Tel.: +33 (0)4 30 30 30 30

investors@innate-pharma.com

 		International Media

 

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson

Tel.: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

InnatePharma@consilium-comms.com
 French Media

 

ATCG Press

Solène Moulin / Marie Puvieux

Tel.: +33 (0)9 81 87 46 72

 innate-pharma@atcg-partners.com

 

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNATE PHARMA
01:01aINNATE PHARMA : announces publication in Cell on innovative multifunctional NKp4..
AQ
01:01aINNATE PHARMA : Innate Pharma announces publication in Cell on innovative multif..
GL
05/24INNATE PHARMA : announces publication on next generation immunotherapies targeti..
AQ
05/24INNATE PHARMA : - Outcome of Annual General Meeting of May 22, 2019
AQ
05/23INNATE PHARMA : ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION ON NEXT GENERATION IMMUNOTHERAPIES TARGETI..
GL
05/23INNATE PHARMA : Outcome of Annual General Meeting of May 22, 2019
GL
05/15INNATE PHARMA : First Quarter 2019 Report
AQ
05/01INNATE PHARMA : to hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 20..
GL
04/01INNATE PHARMA : highlights next generation of cancer immunotherapies at the Amer..
AQ
04/01Innate Pharma highlights next generation of cancer immunotherapies at the Ame..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 74,5 M
EBIT 2019 -31,9 M
Net income 2019 -56,9 M
Finance 2019 135 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Capitalization 377 M
Chart INNATE PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Innate Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNATE PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,2 €
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mondher Mahjoubi Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Brailly Chairman-Supervisory Board & Head-Human Resources
Laure-Hélène Mercier CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Eric Vivier Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Pierre F. Dodion Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNATE PHARMA-20.78%420
GUARDANT HEALTH INC106.28%7 039
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP61.90%4 156
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC101.47%2 113
INVITAE CORP--.--%1 561
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.2.59%1 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About