Innate Pharma : Revenue for Q1

INNATE PHARMA FIRST QUARTER 2020 REPORT

Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets of the Company amounted to €206.9 million i

First patient dosed in avdoralimab (anti-C5aR) Phase II clinical trial in COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia

First patient dosed in IPH5201 Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors

New efficacy data from Phase Ib/II monalizumab and cetuximab combination in IO- pretreated head and neck patients to be presented at ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program

Marseille, France, May 12, 2020, 7:00 AM CET

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) today announced its revenue and cash position for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

"During this quarter, we have maintained momentum with our pipeline as well as ensuring business continuity despite this challenging and unprecedented time," said Mondher Mahjoubi, Chief Executive Officer, Innate Pharma. "As an agile company with potential molecules in our pipeline that could make an impact in the fight against COVID-19, we have initiated the FORCE Phase II trial evaluating avdoralimab in COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia with the goal of helping improve their prognosis. Additionally, we look forward to sharing new efficacy data on the Phase Ib/II monalizumab and cetuximab combination in IO- pretreated head and neck patients at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program. We are committed to executing across our pipeline programs and pursuing innovative therapies for high unmet patient populations."

First quarter of 2020 and recent pipeline highlights:

COVID-19 Impact:

As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are dedicated to supporting our patients, our employees and their families, and the communities where we live and work.

Currently, there is varying impact to our pipeline assets in relation to COVID-19, as outlined

iIncluding short term investments (€16.3 million) and non-current financial instruments (€33.9 million).