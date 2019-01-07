Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Innate Pharma    IPH   FR0010331421

INNATE PHARMA (IPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/07 02:14:42 am
7.768 EUR   +0.82%
2018INNATE PHARMA SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017INNATE PHARMA SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017INNATE PHARMA SA : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Innate Pharma : Upcoming investor conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 01:34am EST

Innate Pharma SA (the 'Company' - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announces that it will be present at the following investor events in the first quarter 2019:

- LifeSci Advisors 1x1 Meetings surrounding the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference- San Francisco, January 7-10, 2019

- Oddo BHF Forum - Lyon, January 10-11, 2019

- Degroof Petercam's Healthcare Seminar - Brussels, January 31, 2019

- Leerink Partners Annual Global Healthcare Conference - NYC, February 27 - March 1, 2019

- Credit Suisse Global Healthcare Conference - London, March 5-6, 2019

- Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference - NYC, March 19-20, 2019

Innate Pharma is committed to meet on a regular basis with the financial community. All corporate information on the Company, such as its financial statements or its corporate presentations, is available on the Company's websitein the Investors' section (www.innate-pharma.com/en/investors).

Disclaimer

Innate Pharma SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNATE PHARMA
01:34aINNATE PHARMA : Upcoming investor conferences
PU
01:00aINNATE PHARMA : Upcoming investor conferences
GL
2018INNATE PHARMA : announces updated results that support advancement of IPH4102 in..
PU
2018INNATE PHARMA : Updated results that support advancement of IPH4102 in refractor..
GL
2018KOL WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL (ON : Innate Pharma announces updated results t..
PU
2018INNATE PHARMA : announces publication of monalizumab research in the prestigious..
AQ
2018INNATE PHARMA : announces publication of monalizumab research in the prestigious..
PU
2018INNATE PHARMA : Publication of monalizumab research in the prestigious "Cell" jo..
GL
2018INNATE PHARMA : Actionaria 2018 | Paris, France
PU
2018INNATE PHARMA : appoints experts to new Strategic Advisory Board
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 68,2 M
EBIT 2018 -18,8 M
Net income 2018 -2,60 M
Finance 2018 127 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,35x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 492 M
Chart INNATE PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Innate Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNATE PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,0 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mondher Mahjoubi Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Hervé Brailly Chairman-Supervisory Board & Head-Human Resources
Laure-Hélène Mercier CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Eric Vivier Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Pierre F. Dodion Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNATE PHARMA3.63%561
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP1.90%2 506
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.0.25%1 289
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC7.68%1 174
CAREDX INC-0.88%1 027
INVITAE CORP--.--%872
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.