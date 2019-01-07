Innate Pharma : Upcoming investor conferences

Innate Pharma SA (the 'Company' - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announces that it will be present at the following investor events in the first quarter 2019:

- LifeSci Advisors 1x1 Meetings surrounding the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference- San Francisco, January 7-10, 2019

- Oddo BHF Forum - Lyon, January 10-11, 2019

- Degroof Petercam's Healthcare Seminar - Brussels, January 31, 2019

- Leerink Partners Annual Global Healthcare Conference - NYC, February 27 - March 1, 2019

- Credit Suisse Global Healthcare Conference - London, March 5-6, 2019

- Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference - NYC, March 19-20, 2019

Innate Pharma is committed to meet on a regular basis with the financial community. All corporate information on the Company, such as its financial statements or its corporate presentations, is available on the Company's websitein the Investors' section (www.innate-pharma.com/en/investors).