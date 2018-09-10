Innate Pharma announces data presentations at upcoming scientific meetings

Updated long term follow-up data and new data from cohort expansion in the Phase I of IPH4102 in advanced CTCL at the EORTC CLTF 2018 Meeting

Updated data from Phase I/II fully-enrolled study of monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in SCCHN at the ESMO 2018 congress

Marseille, France, September 10, 2018

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announced that updated data from ongoing clinical trials evaluating first-in-class antibody, IPH4102, and lead asset, monalizumab, partnered with AstraZeneca/MedImmune, will be presented at the EORTC CLTF 2018 Meeting in St Gallen, Switzerland, September 27-29, 2018 and at the ESMO 2018 Congress in Munich, Germany, October 19-23, 2018, respectively. Moreover, Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer, is invited to the ESMO Congress as speaker in the Early detection of cancer using minimally invasive biomarkers Special Symposium.

EORTC CLTF 2018 for IPH4102:

Title: IPH4102 in relapsed/refractory cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL): Results of the first-in-human multicenter phase 1 study

Date and time: September 29, 2018, 8:30 - 9:45

Presentation number: 078

Session: Oral presentation, Session 8 / Treatment and clinical cases

Presenter: Martine Bagot, Principal Investigator and Head of the Dermatology Department at the Saint-Louis Hospital, Paris, France

Location: Olma Messen Hall 9.2, St-Gallen, Switzerland

ESMO 2018 Congress for monalizumab:

Title: Results of a Phase II study evaluating monalizumab in combination with cetuximab in previously treated recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN)

Date and time: October 20, 2018, 15:00

Presentation number: 1049PD

Session: Poster Discussion session - Head and neck

Presenter: Jérôme Fayette, Medical Oncologist at the Centre Léon Bérard Lyon, France

Location: Hall B3 - Room 23, ICM München, Munich, Germany

Title: Translational endpoints in patients with metastatic microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) treated with Durvalumab plus Monalizumab (anti-NKG2A)

Date & time: October 20, 2018, 12:30

Presentation number: 1194P

Session: Poster Display session: Biomarkers, Gynaecological cancers, Haematological malignancies, Immunotherapy of cancer, New diagnostic tools, NSCLC - early stage, locally advanced & metastatic, SCLC, Thoracic malignancies, Translational research (ID 259)

Presenter: Jennifer R. Diamond, Associate Professor, Division of Medical Oncology at the Colorado University, Denver, US

Location: Hall A3, Poster Area Networking Hub, ICM München, Munich, Germany



Title: Changes in the innate immune system as early events in cancer

Date & time: October 22, 2018, 15:05 - 15:25

Session: Special Symposium Early detection of cancer using minimally invasive biomarkers

Presenter: Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma, Marseille, France

Location: Hall A1 - Room 17, ICM München, Munich, Germany

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the body's own immune system.

Innate Pharma specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.

The Company's broad pipeline includes several first-in-class clinical stage antibodies as well as preclinical candidates and technologies that have the potential to address a broad range of cancer indications with high unmet medical needs.

Innate Pharma has pioneered the discovery and development of checkpoint inhibitors, with a unique expertise and understanding of Natural Killer cell biology. This innovative approach has resulted in major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi. Innate Pharma is building the foundations to become a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma has more than 180 employees and is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

