Innate Pharma announces preclinical data presentations at SITC 2019

Preclinical data showcases advancement of its immuno-oncology portfolio across the Company’s three strategic pillars: immune checkpoint inhibitors, tumor antigen targeting and tumor micro-environment

Marseille, France, November 6, 2019, 7:00 AM CET

Innate Pharma SA (the “Company” - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 – IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) will provide an update on its preclinical pipeline at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Congress in National Harbor, Maryland, November 6-10, 2019. Highlights will include:

In vivo data on anti-CD39 IPH5201 supporting the rationale for assessing combination with PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors

supporting the rationale for assessing combination with PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors Preclinical results of anti- CD73 IPH5301 targeting the adenosine immunosuppressive pathway

targeting the adenosine immunosuppressive pathway New generation trifunctional NK cell engagers (NKCEs), supporting its clinical development in immunotherapy

Innate will also present in vitro data on IPH5401, demonstrating that the molecule has the potential to block activation and migration of human neutrophils, a major mechanism to allow for the reactivation of effector cells. The Company believes this data supports its ongoing multi-center, open label, dose-escalation and dose expansion Phase I clinical trial (STELLAR-001), evaluating the safety and efficacy of IPH5401 in combination with durvalumab (anti-PD-L1) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma, will also give a presentation on harnessing innate imnunity in cancer, as part of the faculty session dedicated to NK cells.

“We are pleased to present data at SITC 2019 on several of our preclinical and clinical assets, notably three antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment, as well as on our new NKCEs technology,” commented Eric Vivier, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma. “These data support the science and innovative technologies our scientists continue to develop, helping to further advance our multi-target strategy in immuno-oncology.”

Oral presentation:

·Concurrent Session 312: NK Cells: From Basic Science to Clinical Application “Basic Science” presented by Eric Vivier, DVM, PhD, Innate Pharma

Saturday, November 9 | 5:15 pm

Poster presentations:

·IPH5301, a CD73 blocking antibody targeting the adenosine immunosuppressive pathway for cancer immunotherapy, Poster P323

Friday November 8 | 12:30 - 2 pm & 6:30 – 8 pm



·IPH5201, a blocking antibody targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway, unleashes immune responses in combination with cancer therapies, Poster P488

Saturday November 9 | 12:35 - 2:05 pm & 7 - 8:30 pm



·IPH5401 anti-human C5aR antibody targets suppressive myeloid cells in the TME, Poster P268

Saturday November 9 | 12:35 - 2:05 pm & 7 - 8:30 pm



·Multifunctional natural killer cell engagers targeting NKp46 trigger protective tumor immunity, Poster P776

Saturday November 9 | 12:35 - 2:05 pm & 7 - 8:30 pm

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma’s commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate has been a pioneer in the understanding of NK cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

