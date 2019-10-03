Innate Pharma : announces publication of a review article in Nature

The authors present an updated version of The Cancer-Immunity Cycle 1 , the current intellectual framework for immuno-oncology research and development

Article covers the mechanisms by which innate immune cells exert central direct and indirect anti- tumor functions

Discusses next generation immunotherapies that target innate immunity and show strong preclinical data or promising signals in early clinical trials

Marseille, France, October 3, 2019, 7:00 CEST

Innate Pharma SA (the “Company” - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 – IPH) today announced the publication of a Nature review article, “Harnessing Innate Immunity in Cancer Therapy,” authored by Innate Pharma scientists in partnership with other leading scientists. The review article focuses on cancer-immune interactions that now place innate immune cells as critical players in the fight against cancers2.

Relying on T-cell responses only, the first generation of cancer immunotherapies have led to an unprecedented change in the treatment paradigm of many cancers, but these treatments still fail many cancer patients. The advances in scientific and medical understanding of anti-tumor innate immunity has led the authors of this review to revisit The Cancer-Immune Cycle, underlining the need to move away from a T-cell-centric view of immuno-oncology in order to expand the benefits of immunotherapy to more cancer types and patients.

“Substantial preclinical and clinical data have been generated over the past decade, supporting the central role of innate immunity in anti-tumor response and offering many therapeutic avenues to target innate immune cells,” commented Prof. Eric Vivier, Senior Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma, and lead author of the review. “Given that innate immunity is central to Innate Pharma, we felt it was important to integrate this concept into The Cancer-Immunity Cycle, the leading reference framework for immuno-oncology research and development. We are excited to be part of this initiative, and ultimately, the scientific ambition of bringing next generation immunotherapies to the oncology community.”

In summary, the review article highlights the following:

Provides an extensive overview of the multiple mechanisms by which innate immunity acts in the anti-tumor immune response, discussing strategies undertaken to target innate immune cell functions

Reviews potentially promising molecules in preclinical and early clinical development, including multifunctional antibodies that co-engage innate immune cells and tumor antigens, or the novel class of broad-spectrum immune checkpoint inhibitors that simultaneously act on innate immune cells (NK or myeloid cells) and T-cells to modulate both the innate and adaptive responses in The Cancer-Immunity Cycle.

To read the review in full, please visit the October 2 online issue of Nature https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1593-5 .

References

1 Daniel S. Chen, D. S. & Ira Mellman. Oncology meets immunology: the cancer-immunity cycle. Immunity 39 , 1–10 (2013).



2 Olivier Demaria, Stéphanie Cornen, Marc Dae ̈ ron, Yannis Morel, Ruslan Medzhitov & Eric Vivier. Harnessing Innate Immunity in Cancer Therapy. Nature, October 2 nd , 2019 .

About Innate Pharma:

Innate is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate’s commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate has been a pioneer in the understanding of NK cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com



Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code

Ticker code

LEI FR0010331421

IPH

9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Reference prospectus filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”), which is available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org or on Innate Pharma’s website.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

For additional information, please contact:

Investors







Innate Pharma



Danielle Spangler / Jérôme Marino



Tel.: +33 (0)4 30 30 30 30



investors@innate-pharma.com



Media







Innate Pharma

Tracy Rossin (Global/US)

Tel.: +1 240 801 0076

Tracy.Rossin@innate-pharma.com







ATCG Press



Marie Puvieux (France)



Tel.: +33 (0)9 81 87 46 72



innate-pharma@atcg-partners.com



Attachment