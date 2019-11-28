China Vows to Balance Growth, Financial Risk Prevention

BEIJING--China's top financial regulator said the country must strike a balance between stabilizing growth and financial risk prevention, a dilemma Beijing has faced for years but has become more pressing this year.

The State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee said in a meeting Thursday that the government will step up "counter-cyclical" adjustments, considered by economists to mean growth-boosting measures, while also resolving financial risks through more reforms.

The committee also said it would work to beef up small and midsized banks' capital bases. Smaller banks have come under the radar in recent months over rising financial risks.

China's central bank in May took over Baoshang Bank, a regional lender in northern China's Inner Mongolia, while authorities later extended help to at least four other banks either on the brink of insolvency or facing bank runs.

The committee also said it would deepen the reform of capital markets and smaller banks, and guide the healthy development of the nation's private-equity industry.

