Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group    600887   CNE000000JP5

INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP (600887)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial : China's Yili Group Upgrades Its R&D Center in Europe for Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:39am CEST

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Company Limited (Yili Group), one of the Chinese dairy giants, upgraded its R&D center in Europe to an innovation center at Wageningen University on September 12, 2018.

At the upgrading ceremony, Zhang Jianqiu, Executive President of Yili Group, pointed out that the upgrading from the R&D center to the innovation center shows Yili's continuous efforts in innovation.

In 2014, Yili, together with Wageningen University in the Netherlands, jointly established the “European Research and Development Center”.

Since its establishment, great efforts have been taken by Yili European Research and Development Center in the fields of “early warning system for food safety” and “breast milk database” and others, such as to study and establish an early warning system for food safety, upgrade the first breast milk research database in China, and continuously promote the development of Yili and the dairy industry of China.

In recent years, innovation has been regarded by Yili as the “core” power for the development of the enterprise. It will continuously promote innovation and enable innovation to be a “propeller” for the development of Yili and even the dairy industry of China, according to Zhang Jianqiu.

According to the Global Dairy Top 20 rankings released by the Netherlands-based Rabobank, Yili has been ranking among the top ten in the global dairy industry and has been ranking first in Asia for many years.

“From establishment to upgrading, Yili European Research and Development Center has covered different fields, built bridges between countries and continents, and integrated different cultures, which can be used to not only satisfy technological demand of the enterprises, but also directly transfer innovation of the research institute,” said Zhang Yi, Deputy Secretary General of China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), at the ceremony.

On the same day, the first meeting of China-Netherlands Business Council was jointly held by CCOIC and Yili Group, where participants jointly and thoroughly explored the economic and trade cooperation between China and Netherlands in the current situation.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUST
09:39aINNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL : China's Yili Group Upgrades Its R&D Center in E..
BU
08/01China's Yili Group expresses intent to acquire Fauji Foods
AQ
07/31Chinese company interested in acquiring 51 percent stake in Fauji Foods
AQ
05/08Bloggers detained for posting false stories
AQ
03/01Australian regulator flags concern over Saputo's $1 billion Murray Goulburn t..
RE
01/22Improving dairy quality to build a global Chinese brand
AQ
01/22Improving dairy quality to build a global Chinese brand
AQ
2017Investors binge on China’s appetite for healthier snack foods
RE
2017JACK MA : Evergrande property magnate seizes top spot on China rich list
RE
2017INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL : Yili bidding for Murray Goulburn
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 78 971 M
EBIT 2018 7 164 M
Net income 2018 6 646 M
Finance 2018 15 410 M
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 20,65
P/E ratio 2019 17,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 31,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gang Pan Chairman & President
Xiao Gang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cheng Xia Zhao Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Chun Hai Liu Director & Vice President
Li Ping Hu Board Secretary, Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP-30.13%19 969
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-7.54%10 858
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.-2.30%10 080
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 884
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 301
A2 MILK COMPANY LTD--.--%5 790
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.