Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial : China's Yili Group Upgrades Its R&D Center in Europe for Innovation

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Company Limited (Yili Group), one
of the Chinese dairy giants, upgraded its R&D center in Europe to an
innovation center at Wageningen University on September 12, 2018.
At the upgrading ceremony, Zhang Jianqiu, Executive President of Yili
Group, pointed out that the upgrading from the R&D center to the
innovation center shows Yili's continuous efforts in innovation.
In 2014, Yili, together with Wageningen University in the Netherlands,
jointly established the “European Research and Development Center”.
Since its establishment, great efforts have been taken by Yili European
Research and Development Center in the fields of “early warning system
for food safety” and “breast milk database” and others, such as to study
and establish an early warning system for food safety, upgrade the first
breast milk research database in China, and continuously promote the
development of Yili and the dairy industry of China.
In recent years, innovation has been regarded by Yili as the “core”
power for the development of the enterprise. It will continuously
promote innovation and enable innovation to be a “propeller” for the
development of Yili and even the dairy industry of China, according to
Zhang Jianqiu.
According to the Global Dairy Top 20 rankings released by the
Netherlands-based Rabobank, Yili has been ranking among the top ten in
the global dairy industry and has been ranking first in Asia for many
years.
“From establishment to upgrading, Yili European Research and Development
Center has covered different fields, built bridges between countries and
continents, and integrated different cultures, which can be used to not
only satisfy technological demand of the enterprises, but also directly
transfer innovation of the research institute,” said Zhang Yi, Deputy
Secretary General of China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), at
the ceremony.
On the same day, the first meeting of China-Netherlands Business Council
was jointly held by CCOIC and Yili Group, where participants jointly and
thoroughly explored the economic and trade cooperation between China and
Netherlands in the current situation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005339/en/