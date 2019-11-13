Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") in 2019 will be held at Room 1, Conference Center, Building of Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co., Ltd., Ordos, Inner Mongolia, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 30 December 2019 for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 14 November 2019.

AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the proposed appointment of executive directors:

To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhang Jingquan as an executive director of the Company. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Lv Junjie as an executive director of the Company.

By order of the Board

Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co., Ltd.*

Liu Jian

Executive Director

Inner Mongolia, the PRC, 14 November 2019