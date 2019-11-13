Log in
Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

0
11/13/2019 | 03:45am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") in 2019 will be held at Room 1, Conference Center, Building of Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co., Ltd., Ordos, Inner Mongolia, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 30 December 2019 for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 14 November 2019.

AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the proposed appointment of executive directors:

  1. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhang Jingquan as an executive director of the Company.
  2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Lv Junjie as an executive director of the Company.

By order of the Board

Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co., Ltd.*

Liu Jian

Executive Director

Inner Mongolia, the PRC, 14 November 2019

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Chunlin, Mr. Ge Yaoyong, Mr. Zhang Dongsheng, Mr. Lv Guiliang and Mr. Liu Jian; and the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Ms. Du Yingfen, Mr. Zhang Zhiming, Mr. Huang Sujian and Mr. Wong Hin Wing.

Notes:

  1. The register of members of H shares of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 30 November 2019 to Monday, 30 December 2019 (both days inclusive). Holders of H shares of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of H shares of the Company maintained at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited on Monday, 30 December 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM upon completion of the registration procedures. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all transfer documents of H shares of the Company, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged by shareholders with the Company's H share registrar before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 29 November 2019. The address of the H share registrar of the Company is as follows:
    Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre
    183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
  2. Holders of H shares intending to attend the EGM shall complete the reply slip for attending the EGM and serve the same by hand, by facsimile or by post to the H share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Tuesday, 10 December 2019.
  3. Any holder of H shares entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may, by the form of proxy of the Company, appoint one or more person(s) as his proxy(ies) to attend and vote at the EGM on his behalf. A proxy needs not be a shareholder of the Company.
  4. A proxy shall be appointed by a shareholder by a written instrument signed by the appointor or his attorney duly authorized in writing. If the shareholder is a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under hand of its legal representative(s) or duly authorized attorney(s). If the written instrument is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney or other authority of such attorney shall be notarially certified.
  5. To be valid, the form of proxy and the relevant notarially certified power of attorney (if any) and other relevant authority (if any) as mentioned in Note 4 above must be served to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the meeting should he so wishes.
  6. A shareholder or his proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the EGM. Where a shareholder is a legal person, the legal representative(s) of such shareholder or the person authorized by its board of directors or other governing body shall produce a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of such legal person shareholder appointing such person to attend the meeting.
  7. The EGM is expected to last for half a day. The travelling and accommodation expenses shall be at the own cost of the shareholders attending the EGM.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 08:44:09 UTC
