Innergex Renewable Energy : Advisory - Third quarter 2018 results conference call

LONGUEUIL, Québec, October 15, 2018 - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its Third Quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 9 AM (EST). The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean Perron, Chief Financial Officer.

Date and time:Wednesday, November 14, 2018 9 AM EST

1 888 231-8191 or 647 427-7450

The Corporation is an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and geothermal power generation plants. As a global player, Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France, Chile and Iceland. Innergex manages a large portfolio of assets currently consisting of interests in 68 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 1,725 MW (gross 3,072 MW), including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 25 wind farms, four solar farms and two geothermal facilities. Innergex also holds interests in five projects under development with a net installed capacity of 719 MW (gross 800 MW), two of which are currently under construction and prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate net capacity totaling 8,382 MW (gross 9,246 MW). Respecting the environment and balancing the best interests of the host communities, its partners, and its investors are at the heart of the Corporation's development. Its strategy for building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. is rated BBB- by S&P.

